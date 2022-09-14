Read full article on original website
Related
Soto, Machado homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-1
PHOENIX (AP) — Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday. Soto had three hits and two RBIs in San Diego’s third straight win. He walked and scored on Manny Machado’s 29th homer in the first. He connected for a solo drive in the fifth, singled in the eighth and doubled in the ninth. Soto, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Washington on Aug. 2, hit just .089 (5 for 56) in his previous 17 games. It was the second time Soto and Machado homered in the same game as teammates. San Diego (81-66) moved a half-game ahead of Philadelphia for the second NL wild card. The Phillies lost 5-2 to Atlanta on Sunday.
NHL
Devils Fall to Sabres in Buffalo | GAME STORY
Garrett Van Wyhe had the biggest performance of the night for New Jersey with two goals. In their second game of the Prospects Challenge, the New Jersey Devils didn't have the same last-minute heroics from their first game on Friday night. There were, however, some standout performances from two players who are trying to make an impression on the Devils management and coaching staff who have had watchful eyes over the group over the last few days.
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview
The Edmonton Oilers Rookies continue their Young Stars Classic schedule with a neutral ground Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames Rookies at the South Okanagan Events Centre. You can stream the game live on EdmontonOilers.com beginning at 8:30pm MT. Check back later in the afternoon following morning media avails...
NHL
2022 Rookie Faceoff: How To Watch
Catch the Kings prospects live as they take on prospects from some of the division's rivals. What you need to know ahead of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff:. Where: TECH CU ARENA (San Jose, CA) Watch:. Quinton Byfielfd, Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence headline the Kings roster heading to the 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luke Bell, Country Singer, Found Dead at Age 32 After Going Missing in Arizona
Country singer Luke Bell was been found dead on Monday, nine days after going missing near Tuscon, Arizona. He was 32. His friend and sometimes caretaker Matt Kinman confirmed the news to Saving Country Music, which first reported it. Bell disappeared on Aug. 20 just outside of Tucson; police told...
nextbigfuture.com
Drought Reveals Fifth Mob Body Near Vegas
Five skeletons have now been found in the receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas. The water level at Lake Mead is lower than any time since the 1930s. The first body was found in a barrel in the spring. The person inside was dead of a gunshot wound decades ago, according to authorities. Nearby that location just this week, a gun was also found. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the USA. It has dipped to record low levels amid a worsening drought.
Get Out of Nevada Now
Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Rookie Tournament Against Vegas on Friday
Arizona brings 28 rookies to San Jose, including four 2022 NHL Draft picks. Sept. 16, 2022 | 4:30 PM AZ Time | Orange Rink, Sharks Ice. The Arizona Coyotes kick off the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in San Jose against the Vegas Golden Knights today in the first of three weekend games for the club's prospects. The Coyotes will be led throughout the tournament by Tucson Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin, as well as assistant coaches John Slaney and Zack Stortini.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Watch live: Ottawa vs. Montreal prospects
BUFFALO - Canadiens prospects are back in action on Sunday for their third and final game of the 2022 Prospects Challenge, this time facing off against the Ottawa Senators' rookies. Tune in to the game now, featuring French play-by-play from Sebastien Goulet. The Habs' rookie contingent heads back to Montreal...
NHL
WOLF GETS THE NOD
Dustin Wolf will get the start tonight when the Flames face off against the Canucks at the Young Stars Classic. Calgary Wranglers head coach Mitch Love has confirmed Dustin Wolf will get the start and will go the distance this evening against the Canucks at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C.
NHL
SAY WHAT - KICKING OFF THE YOUNG STARS CLASSIC
Hear from Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary as the team preps for their first game at the tournament. CalgaryFlames.com caught up with Cole Schwindt and Connor Zary after the team's first skate in Penticton ahead of the Young Stars Classic. Schwindt on this being his first camp with the organization.
NHL
Daly talks 2022-23 NHL season outlook in Q&A
"I view that as kind of a jumping-off point for this season," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in a wide-ranging interview at the NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena on Thursday. "People ask, 'Well, what are you looking for?' Just really continued growth. I mean, the game's never been in a better place than it is currently. We had record revenues last year in a year that was still impacted by COVID, so we're thinking the future's really bright, and it starts now."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Broncos, Wilson get visit from Stanley Cup at practice
Trophy stops by football facility, players stop for pictures. Considering who the reigning NHL champions are, it's no surprise the Stanley Cup was in the neighborhood. The Denver Broncos got a visit from the trophy on Thursday at their practice facility after it had been on tour all summer with Colorado Avalanche players, coaches and staff.
NHL
LIVE - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes at Rookie Faceoff
Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. New addition to VGK staff caught up with Insider Gary Lawless. by Gary Lawless @GoldenKnights / VegasGoldenKnights.com. If two heads are better than one, in the case of the Vegas Golden Knights, the same can be said about two head coaches. VGK Rookie...
NHL
Iskhakov Returns to North America Ahead of First Isles Training Camp
Ruslan Iskhakov has spent the past two seasons playing professionally in Finland and Germany. Ruslan Iskhakov has returned to North America. The 2018 second-round pick (43rd overall), spent the past two seasons overseas, but is back stateside after inking a two-year, entry-level contract in the spring. The small, but shifty...
NHL
FLAMES FALL IN OPENER
PENTICTON - Dustin Wolf was stellar between the pipes for the Flames making 34 saves but Calgary fell 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks in their opening game of the Young Stars Classic. The Canucks scored twice in the third period and added an empty-netter. "He was real sharp tonight," said...
NHL
'Veteran' Stars prospects show the way in win over Red Wings
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Stars' "veteran" prospects reminded everyone on Saturday that the group of youngsters competing for spots at training camp will be much bigger than just the most ballyhood draft picks. AHL players Riley Damiani and Oskar Back each had a goal and two assists, and 2020...
NHL
Uniting Scouting and Player Development | Q&A with Cammi Granato
The Assistant General Manager discusses the return of the Young Stars Classic and the inner workings of player development. The dawn of a new NHL campaign is just around the corner and Assistant General Manager Cammi Granato is ready to dive headfirst into the 2022-23 Canucks season. But not before...
NHL
Predators Rookies Hungry for Another Win at NHL Prospect Showcase
Jimmy Huntington, Navrin Mutter Recap Friday's 5-2 Win, Look Ahead to Sunday's Game Against Carolina. Just hours after an exciting 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning's prospect squad, the Nashville Predators rookies were back on the ice to get in a quick practice session before Sunday morning's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL
VGK Rookie Report - Golden Knights Open Showcase vs. Coyotes
Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. While there are no points in the standings up for grabs, competitive hockey has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights rookies take on the rookies from the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Sharks Ice San Jose. Fans can listen to the games with Brian McCormack on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and follow along on the Vegas Golden Knights social media channels for exclusive content.
Comments / 0