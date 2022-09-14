ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Car crashes into train; officials responding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a vehicle crash with a train Saturday evening. Reports show the crash happened at Nicholson and Ben Hur Rd. Emergency officials say one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening. This is an ongoing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Pedestrian Killed in East Baton Rouge Parish Crash

Baton Rouge – On September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Person killed while walking along Siegen Lane Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A person was killed near Siegen Lane Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. Louisiana State Police Troopers say the crash happened around 9 a.m. near Siegen Lane. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that Danisha Jackson, 24, was walking south on LA 3246 along the grassy shoulder while a 2015 Toyota Camry was heading south in the right lane.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Toddler killed in I-12 crash near Hammond Friday morning

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— An investigation is underway in Tangipahoa Parish after Louisiana State Police say a toddler was killed in a car crash on Friday (Sept. 16). According to LSP Troop L, the collision happened shortly after 7:15 a.m. on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road southwest of Hammond city limits. It was there that detectives say a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood was traveling east behind a Hyundai Elantra.
HAMMOND, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

BRPD responds to overturned vehicle on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and East Side Fire Department were called overnight to an accident on Florida Blvd. near O’Neal Ln. An overturned vehicle was found at this location. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. and a witness said the vehicle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police asking for help to locate missing teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Tanker truck overturns on LA 415 late Thursday night

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge Parish Fire District 1 and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned tanker truck on Thursday night. First responders were reportedly called around 9:30 p.m. to the accident on LA 415. A tanker truck flipped onto the...
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Truck ends up on top of guardrail on I-10 East

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police was called to a vehicle accident early Thursday morning. Troopers arrived at the crash scene on I-10 East just passed the Siegen Ln. and found a truck had crashed into a guardrail. No vehicle occupants were present when troopers arrived at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 East at O’Neal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Drivers along I-12 East may encounter a slowdown near the O’Neal Lane exit Thursday (September 15) evening. Around 5:45 p.m. capital area officials noted that a crash occurred in the area, and that Baton Rouge Police are responding to the scene. Area drivers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Dogs unharmed after fire tears through home on Avenue J

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a reported blaze at a home in the 10000 block of Avenue J on Wednesday night. Firefighters arrived at this location around 6:30 p.m. and “found the occupant and their multiple dogs uninjured outside the home,” according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial has been setup near the spot where LSU senior Allie Rice was shot and killed early Friday morning. The 21-year-old marketing major was reportedly waiting for a train to cross the street around 2 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 when someone shot into her car, killing her at the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police search for answers after fiery hit-and-run crash claims 3 lives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking information about a fiery hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a mother, father and child. Police say during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 13, officers responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado on I-110 South near Chippewa Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
BATON ROUGE, LA

