Car crashes into train; officials responding
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a vehicle crash with a train Saturday evening. Reports show the crash happened at Nicholson and Ben Hur Rd. Emergency officials say one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening. This is an ongoing...
L'Observateur
Pedestrian Killed in East Baton Rouge Parish Crash
Baton Rouge – On September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
Person killed while walking along Siegen Lane Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A person was killed near Siegen Lane Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. Louisiana State Police Troopers say the crash happened around 9 a.m. near Siegen Lane. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that Danisha Jackson, 24, was walking south on LA 3246 along the grassy shoulder while a 2015 Toyota Camry was heading south in the right lane.
brproud.com
Toddler killed in I-12 crash near Hammond Friday morning
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— An investigation is underway in Tangipahoa Parish after Louisiana State Police say a toddler was killed in a car crash on Friday (Sept. 16). According to LSP Troop L, the collision happened shortly after 7:15 a.m. on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road southwest of Hammond city limits. It was there that detectives say a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood was traveling east behind a Hyundai Elantra.
brproud.com
BRPD responds to overturned vehicle on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and East Side Fire Department were called overnight to an accident on Florida Blvd. near O’Neal Ln. An overturned vehicle was found at this location. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. and a witness said the vehicle...
wbrz.com
Two chemical barges collided in Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Plaquemine on Friday night
PLAQUEMINE - Two chemical barges reportedly collided in the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway on Friday night. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Saturday morning that the two vessels collided in the water by mile marker 43.5, near Jack Miller's Landing, the night before. The U.S. Coast Guard told...
Woman walking on shoulder of Siegen Lane dies after getting hit by car; investigation ongoing
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a deadly pedestrian-involved crash that occurred Friday morning, Sept. 16. Troopers identified the victim as Danisha Jackson, 24, of Baton Rouge. They said the crash happened on Siegen Lane near Cloverland Avenue. LSP said it started investigating the deadly crash a little after 9 a.m.
Police asking for help to locate missing teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
brproud.com
Tanker truck overturns on LA 415 late Thursday night
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge Parish Fire District 1 and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned tanker truck on Thursday night. First responders were reportedly called around 9:30 p.m. to the accident on LA 415. A tanker truck flipped onto the...
brproud.com
Truck ends up on top of guardrail on I-10 East
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police was called to a vehicle accident early Thursday morning. Troopers arrived at the crash scene on I-10 East just passed the Siegen Ln. and found a truck had crashed into a guardrail. No vehicle occupants were present when troopers arrived at...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 East at O’Neal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Drivers along I-12 East may encounter a slowdown near the O’Neal Lane exit Thursday (September 15) evening. Around 5:45 p.m. capital area officials noted that a crash occurred in the area, and that Baton Rouge Police are responding to the scene. Area drivers...
brproud.com
BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
wbrz.com
Police identify woman, 24, killed when driver went off-road, struck her as she walked along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A 24-year-old woman walking along Siegen Lane was struck and killed after a car veered off the highway Friday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Siegen near Cloverland Avenue. According to State Police, a man was driving down Siegen Lane when his car hit a...
brproud.com
Train vs. 18-wheeler collision closes railroad crossing in Donaldsonville, APSO says
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to take an alternate route after a collision forces a railroad crossing in Donaldsonville to close Thursday. The sheriff’s office said Hwy 70 and Hwy 3089 could be closed for hours after a train and an...
brproud.com
Dogs unharmed after fire tears through home on Avenue J
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a reported blaze at a home in the 10000 block of Avenue J on Wednesday night. Firefighters arrived at this location around 6:30 p.m. and “found the occupant and their multiple dogs uninjured outside the home,” according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial has been setup near the spot where LSU senior Allie Rice was shot and killed early Friday morning. The 21-year-old marketing major was reportedly waiting for a train to cross the street around 2 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 when someone shot into her car, killing her at the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying...
Police search for answers after fiery hit-and-run crash claims 3 lives
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking information about a fiery hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a mother, father and child. Police say during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 13, officers responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado on I-110 South near Chippewa Street.
brproud.com
Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR. An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. School officials address Capitol Middle fight. Updated: 7 hours ago. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
