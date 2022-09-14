Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
15 Underpaid NHL Stars in 2022-23
Some players sign longer deals and then break out in a big way while others sign contracts they can’t live up to. Still, others take bridge deals in hopes of earning a big pay raise by the end of their contracts. That is who we are focusing on here. Fifteen stars in the NHL who are underpaid this upcoming season excluding those players still on entry-level contracts.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Rookie Faceoff Tournament Tonight in San Jose
The Ducks open the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament tonight in San Jose, taking on the host Sharks at the brand-new Tech CU Arena (7 p.m.). Anaheim's roster is headlined by five first-round picks, including Mason McTavish and Pavel Mintyukov, as well as six of the club's seven selections in the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes face Ducks in second game of Faceoff Tournament
Arizona looks to build on Friday's gritty effort against an Anaheim roster that features five first-round draft picks. Sept. 17, 2022 | 4:30 PM AZ Time | Orange Rink, Sharks Ice. TV: None | Radio: None | Stream: HERE. The Arizona Coyotes are right back to it on day two...
NHL provides update on potential 2024 World Cup of Hockey tournament
The NHL and NHLPA have made public their desire for a World Cup of Hockey tournament in 2024. An NHL team’s arena is falling apart, but this tournament seems as alive as ever. Now, we are receiving an update on that tournament. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly spoke with...
The Hockey Writers
5 Worst Trades in Rangers History
The New York Rangers appear to be on the move these days, following an upward trajectory toward consistent playoff contention. Unfortunately, the franchise’s all-time list of bad trades is fluid as well. The Blueshirts’ litany of head-scratching swaps is more than familiar to their fans – and often serves...
NBC Sports
Kuemper represents Caps at NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas
Darcy Kuemper has not played a game for the Capitals yet, but he was tasked with representing the team at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Thursday. These events give national media members access to a number of big-name players as players and media alike prepare for the upcoming season.
NHL
Red Wings season preview: Team chemistry, development keys
Implementing several new players among challenges of first-year coach Lalonde. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
Piercey, Red Wings beat Blue Jackets, 5-2, in NHL Prospect Tournament
Piercey scored four goals for the Red Wings, who opened their three-game NHL Prospect Tournament schedule with a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday afternoon in front of a packed Centre Ice Arena crowd. "It was just one of those nights," Piercey said. "The puck bounces were...
NHL
Dan Cleary excited for 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Detroit Red Wings are hosting the 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City beginning Thursday, which will feature some of the NHL's brightest young prospects all competing in the same rink. Red Wings assistant director of player development Dan Cleary said...
NHL
WATCH: 9/17 Sharks vs Avs Rookie Faceoff
Watch the Sharks vs. Avalanche at the Rookie Faceoff from Tech CU Arena. Watch the Sharks vs. Ducks at the Rookie Faceoff from Tech CU Arena. SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today introduced new uniforms that will be worn with the start of the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Designed by adidas in collaboration with the Sharks, the 'Evolve' uniform is inspired by the popular and innovative original Sharks jersey and incorporates new, innovative design elements as the franchise looks to the future and to a new era of Sharks hockey. The 'Evolve' uniform represents the first significant uniform change for the team in nine years and only the 5th generation of Sharks primary uniform.
NHL
VGK Rookie Report - Golden Knights Open Showcase vs. Coyotes
Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. While there are no points in the standings up for grabs, competitive hockey has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights rookies take on the rookies from the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Sharks Ice San Jose. Fans can listen to the games with Brian McCormack on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and follow along on the Vegas Golden Knights social media channels for exclusive content.
NHL
Ducks Open Training Camp Thursday at Great Park Ice
The Ducks will open its 2022 Training Camp hydrated by BioSteel on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. All camp practices will be held at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. and are open to the public free of charge. On-ice practices begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday (three groups).
markerzone.com
SHARKS SHARE VIDEO OF FRANCHISE LEGEND JOE THORNTON SKATING WITH TEAM
Joe Thornton became an unrestricted free agent less than two weeks after his 43rd birthday and so far, there have been no contract offers or PTO offers, as far as anyone knows. There have been rumours that if nothing materializes in the NHL, that Thornton could head over to Switzerland...
NHL
Behind the Scenes of MacKinnon and Makar at NHL Player Media Tour
It's that time of year again. The annual NHL Player Media Tour serves as an informal welcome back to the regular season as some of the top talent around the league attend the two-day setup filled with media sessions, social media content collection, on-ice activations and a chance for players in new places to debut their new threads. This year, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar departed for Las Vegas as the representatives of the Colorado Avalanche.
markerzone.com
GERMAN HOCKEY LEGEND, BROTHER OF FORMER NHLER, SUSPENDED BY TEAM ON SUSPICION OF DOPING
An apparent scandal has rocked the hockey world in Germany. Yannic Seidenberg, considered a legend in that country, has been suspended by his team after a routine test "deviated from the norm." The test was conducted by the National Anti-doping Agency. No one has said what, exactly, showed up in...
NHL
Rookie Camp: Five Takeaways from Day 1
On-ice work got underway on Thursday on the first day of 2022 Rookie Camp at the Flyers Training Center (FTC) in Voorhees. On Day 2, there will be a morning skate at the FTC before the players ride to Allentown for the first of two Rookie Games against the New York Rangers prospects at the PPL Center.
NHL
Crosby Speaks on Malkin and Letang Extensions
For Sidney Crosby, the uncertainty was the hardest part. Not knowing if Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang would test unrestricted free agency for the first time in their careers was difficult for the captain, who obviously wanted them to re-sign with Pittsburgh, but wasn't sure if that would ultimately work out.
