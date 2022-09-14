ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Volunteers cleaned 40 miles along the Delaware River

HOLLAND TWP., N.J. - Volunteers came together in western New Jersey to clean up a 40 mile stretch along the Delaware River. The 5th Annual Delaware River Cleanup went all the way from northern Hunterdon County down to Trenton. Volunteers picked up trash along the river's shoreline and from areas...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Inmate stole tractor, damaged fields of crops

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — A man who has a criminal history that spans decades has added even more charges to his record. Robert Linkchorst, an inmate at the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in Lower Heidelberg Township, burglarized a nearby home Wednesday afternoon, according to the police. They said...
LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Foresthill, CA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police investigate deadly crash in Lynn Twp.

LYNN TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating a deadly crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The coroner was called to the scene about 9 p.m. Gabriel R. Whitesell, age 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there's no details on what...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Upper Mount Bethel crash

1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Upper Mount Bethel Twp. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Mount Bethel Highway near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
MOUNT BETHEL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Bernardino Mountains#Thunderstorms#California Mudslides#The Sierra Nevada
WFMZ-TV Online

Giant holds drive-up vaccination clinic in Upper Macungie

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - With flu season right around the corner, Giant gave people in Lehigh County a chance to roll up their sleeves. A drive-up vaccination clinic was held Friday at the Giant on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township. The clinic also offered COVID booster shots for...
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy