Volunteers cleaned 40 miles along the Delaware River
HOLLAND TWP., N.J. - Volunteers came together in western New Jersey to clean up a 40 mile stretch along the Delaware River. The 5th Annual Delaware River Cleanup went all the way from northern Hunterdon County down to Trenton. Volunteers picked up trash along the river's shoreline and from areas...
Sunny Day Camp returned with fun activities for people with special needs
LONG POND, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police celebrate the return of Sunny Day Camp. Troop N held the fourth annual event at the Pocono Race Track in Long Pond. It provides a Camp Cadet experience for people with special needs. There were many activities, including tours of a state police...
Police: Inmate stole tractor, damaged fields of crops
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — A man who has a criminal history that spans decades has added even more charges to his record. Robert Linkchorst, an inmate at the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in Lower Heidelberg Township, burglarized a nearby home Wednesday afternoon, according to the police. They said...
Montana defies order on transgender birth certificates
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys...
Man acquitted of homicide in shooting of 2 intruders at his Stroud Twp. home
STROUD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County jury has found a man on trial for homicide not guilty. Randy Halterman was on trial for shooting two intruders in his home, killing one of them. We spoke with Halterman as he was leaving the Monroe County Correctional Facility. After almost two years in jail, he's now a free man.
Critic: Limiting opioid prescriptions would worsen overdose crisis
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania deals with an opioid overdose crisis that has caused more than 5,200 deaths in 2021, some proposed solutions may do more harm than good. A plan to cut down on addiction may simply push more people to illicit, and less-safe, drugs. House Bill...
State police investigate deadly crash in Lynn Twp.
LYNN TWP., Pa. - State Police are investigating a deadly crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The coroner was called to the scene about 9 p.m. Gabriel R. Whitesell, age 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, there's no details on what...
Upper Mount Bethel crash
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Upper Mount Bethel Twp. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Mount Bethel Highway near Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Defense rests in trial of man accused of shooting 2 intruders at his Stroud Twp. home
STROUD TWP., Pa. - The defense and prosecution have rested in a Monroe County homicide trial. Randy Halterman is accused of shooting two intruders in his Stroud Township home. One of them died, but Halterman claims it was justified under Pennsylvania's Castle Doctrine. Our cameras caught Halterman leaving the courtroom...
Giant holds drive-up vaccination clinic in Upper Macungie
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - With flu season right around the corner, Giant gave people in Lehigh County a chance to roll up their sleeves. A drive-up vaccination clinic was held Friday at the Giant on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township. The clinic also offered COVID booster shots for...
Jury deliberating in Stroud Twp. man's homicide trial
Jury deliberating in trial of man accused of shooting 2 people at his home in Stroud Twp. Randy Halterman is charged with shooting two intruders in his home and killing one of them, but he says he's innocent under Pennsylvania's Castle Doctrine.
Pa. House committee discusses possible impeachment of Schuylkill County commissioner
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania House sub-committee met Thursday to discuss the possible impeachment of a Schuylkill County Commissioner. Four women who work in the county courthouse accuse Commissioner George Halcovage of sexual harassment. They filed a lawsuit in federal court last year. Much of Thursday's meeting in Harrisburg was...
