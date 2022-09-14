ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

9News

Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Tony Valdez wasn't worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that has changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats can still use the marina....
county17.com

Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates

THE CENTER SQUARE — Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
Wyoming State
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Warm-Up in the Works, Smoke Recedes to North

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - General thunderstorms and rain showers started in southwest Wyoming in the early afternoon. They streaked northeast through the afternoon, into the evening and even the morning hours as nocturnal storms will dissipate after midnight. After the long duration of weather Saturday and early Sunday, a warming and clearing will occur Sunday and Monday. Sunday morning low temperatures mostly range from the 40s to low 50s. Sunday high temperatures will start the warming trend with Wyoming temperatures in the low 80s and 70s with the exception for Wheatland and western Nebraska.
cowboystatedaily.com

Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
cowboystatedaily.com

Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Editor’s Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It’s just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
107.9 Jack FM

Wyoming’s 2022 Elk Season Is Underway And Looking Good

The season started with high temperatures, but the mercury has dropped and finally the goal in Wyoming are putting those elk in the freezer. Living in this state we keep a pretty close eye on how the seasons are going, even if you weren't lucky enough to draw a license this year. There is no doubt this time of year, the rut is starting, the bulls are bugling and starting to pair up with their lady friends.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Energy Dodges Bullet With Railroad Strike Halt

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming mineral producers may have issued a collective sigh of relief Thursday morning. According to the White House and various railroad groups, a tentative agreement has been reached between railroad companies and unions, avoiding a strike that would have had a disastrous effect on Wyoming’s mineral industry and consumers nationwide.
Hays Post

Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle

LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
oilcity.news

Despite recent rain, most of Wyoming remains under drought

CASPER, Wyo. — Despite some rain storms in recent weeks, most of Wyoming is still experiencing some level of drought conditions, the National Weather Service in Riverton said on Thursday. Over the past month, the state experienced some monsoonal rain “and four weak storm systems tried to bring cooler...
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
oilcity.news

Wyoming resident dies in single-vehicle rollover near Dubois

CASPER, Wyo. — A 38-year-old Wyoming resident died Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 287/26 near Dubois, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The WHP says the wreck occurred around 5:23 p.m. on Sept. 14. The Chevrolet Tracker was headed eastbound on U.S. 26 near mile...
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: What Are Wyoming’s 7 Greatest Man-Made Wonders

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has an almost over-abundance of “natural” wonders ranging from Yellowstone National Park to the vast Red Desert. Plus the towering Devils Tower and the even more towering Teton and Wind River Mountain Ranges. My first coffee table book,...
