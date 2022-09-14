Read full article on original website
9News
Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River
GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Tony Valdez wasn't worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that has changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats can still use the marina....
county17.com
Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates
THE CENTER SQUARE — Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Warm-Up in the Works, Smoke Recedes to North
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - General thunderstorms and rain showers started in southwest Wyoming in the early afternoon. They streaked northeast through the afternoon, into the evening and even the morning hours as nocturnal storms will dissipate after midnight. After the long duration of weather Saturday and early Sunday, a warming and clearing will occur Sunday and Monday. Sunday morning low temperatures mostly range from the 40s to low 50s. Sunday high temperatures will start the warming trend with Wyoming temperatures in the low 80s and 70s with the exception for Wheatland and western Nebraska.
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
cowboystatedaily.com
2,000-Yard Wyoming Antelope Kill Rekindles Debate Over Ethical Hunting Shot Distance
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In 2018, a hunter armed with a .50 caliber rifle shot an antelope from 1,954 yards in Fremont County, and then sent a video of it to Muley Fanatics, trying to prove a point. The video had the opposite of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Editor’s Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It’s just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
coloradosun.com
In Wyoming, Flaming Gorge Reservoir’s water recedes as Colorado River Basin contends with drought
Tony Valdez wasn’t worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that’s changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats could still use the marina. Now, with Flaming Gorge...
capcity.news
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
Wyoming’s 2022 Elk Season Is Underway And Looking Good
The season started with high temperatures, but the mercury has dropped and finally the goal in Wyoming are putting those elk in the freezer. Living in this state we keep a pretty close eye on how the seasons are going, even if you weren't lucky enough to draw a license this year. There is no doubt this time of year, the rut is starting, the bulls are bugling and starting to pair up with their lady friends.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Energy Dodges Bullet With Railroad Strike Halt
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming mineral producers may have issued a collective sigh of relief Thursday morning. According to the White House and various railroad groups, a tentative agreement has been reached between railroad companies and unions, avoiding a strike that would have had a disastrous effect on Wyoming’s mineral industry and consumers nationwide.
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
oilcity.news
Despite recent rain, most of Wyoming remains under drought
CASPER, Wyo. — Despite some rain storms in recent weeks, most of Wyoming is still experiencing some level of drought conditions, the National Weather Service in Riverton said on Thursday. Over the past month, the state experienced some monsoonal rain “and four weak storm systems tried to bring cooler...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Do You Live In One Of Montana’s Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities?
Every night when we go to sleep, we like to feel safe. We don't want to worry about whether there will be a break-in, a shooting, or even worse, a murder. So when it comes to Montana, what cities are considered the "most dangerous"? Maybe you are living in one right now.
oilcity.news
Wyoming resident dies in single-vehicle rollover near Dubois
CASPER, Wyo. — A 38-year-old Wyoming resident died Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 287/26 near Dubois, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The WHP says the wreck occurred around 5:23 p.m. on Sept. 14. The Chevrolet Tracker was headed eastbound on U.S. 26 near mile...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pronoun Controversy: Teachers Will Not Get Prosecuted In Sweetwater County For ‘Misgendering’ Students
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Misgendering” a student in school does not rise to the criminal level, according to a top prosecutor in Wyoming. Dan Erramouspe, Sweetwater County Attorney, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that “misgendering” a child, or calling them pronouns associated with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: What Are Wyoming’s 7 Greatest Man-Made Wonders
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has an almost over-abundance of “natural” wonders ranging from Yellowstone National Park to the vast Red Desert. Plus the towering Devils Tower and the even more towering Teton and Wind River Mountain Ranges. My first coffee table book,...
Montana 1k Acre Wildfire 0% Contained: Firefighters Unable to Enter Area
The over 1,000-acre wildfire that’s raging in Helena National Forest remains 0% contained as masses of dry timber fuel the flames and make it unsafe for firefighters to enter the area by ground. In an update, the Powell County Sheriff’s Office said officials have been assessing the risks. And...
