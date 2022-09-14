Read full article on original website
The best iPhone 14 Pro cases in 2022: Keep your new device protected
Having the best iPhone 14 Pro case is a must to protect your new and expensive smartphone from those inevitable drops
9to5Mac
Three features iPhone 14 Pro Max will have that the iPhone 14 Plus won’t
Apple is about to hold its next “Far out” special event tomorrow, and the company is expected to introduce a variety of new products. Among them, there’s the entire iPhone 14 lineup, which is supposed to have four different models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple Insider
First iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown reveals internal redesigns
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A first teardown of the new iPhone 14 Pro Max shows a redesignedFace ID sensor, plus larger camera system, and a new heat sink.
The new iPhone 14 will be available in 5 colors — here's how they look
The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and comes in 5 colors: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red.
pocketnow.com
Best Cases for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
Apple introduced the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max flagship devices at its September fall event. The new smartphones are powered by the new A15 Bionic, and A16 Bionic chipsets. The standard iPhone 14 is now accompanied by a larger, iPhone 14 Plus, which comes with the same hardware and specifications, except the display and the battery – both of which are now larger, matching the same 6.7-inch display size that can be found on the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CNBC
Don't buy a new iPhone or Apple Watch right now
It's a bad idea to plop down money for a new iPhone or Apple Watch right now. Apple announced Wednesday that it's hosting a fall event on Sept. 7 that's almost certainly for the iPhone 14. I was in the mall two nights ago shopping for back-to-work clothes and passed...
CNBC
Apple iPhone 14 review: Get the Pro model if you're upgrading this year
I've been testing Apple's new phones – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – for the past several days. If you're looking for a major upgrade, opt for the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. You probably don't need to upgrade from...
Inc.com
5 Things You Should Do Immediately After You Install iOS 16 on Your iPhone
Yesterday, Apple released the latest version of iOS, the software that powers the iPhone. It included a number of new features, though that's not what this article is about. This article is about a few things you should do right away to take advantage of those features. It can be...
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro buying guide: Everything you need to know
Apple’s new iPhone 14 models are here, and there are four to choose from this year: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s right, there’s no Mini version of the iPhone for 2022, and Apple has replaced it with a new, larger Plus model, a name that hasn’t been used on an iPhone since the iPhone 8 Plus from 2017.
Urgent warning for anyone sending iMessage texts on iPhone after new update rolled out this week
An urgent warning has been issued for anyone sending iMessages on iPhone after a new update rolled out on Monday. The iPhone software update IOS 16 issued this week allows users to delete a sent text within two minutes, and edit one within 15 minutes. The feature is meant to...
Why now's a great time to grab an iPhone 12 or 13 at a discount after iPhone 14 launch
Smart buyers could upgrade to iPhone 12 and 13, both with U.S. 5G networks and with Apple’s iOS, and both of which Apple now sells for $100 less.
Apple Reveals Prices for New iPhone 14
Apple’s newest iPhone in their lineup—the iPhone 14—features added updates to the popular phone. The new model includes better cameras, faster processors, and a longer-lasting battery. However, the prices will cost the same as last year’s models despite issues brought on by inflation. The pricing decision...
9to5Mac
Poll: Did you already get your hands on the iPhone 14? Which model did you choose?
IPhone 14 is finally here. After the announcement on September 7, Apple’s new line of smartphones arrived in stores this Friday, September 16. Of course, several people around the world have already gotten their hands on the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Now we want to know which model you chose.
Another 200MP camera phone looks set to launch very soon
A new leak shows off Xiaomi's upcoming smartphones, one of which will reportedly sport a 200MP camera.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
itechpost.com
Apple WatchOS 9 Brings Updated Compass, More Faces, Enhanced Features to Apple Watch
Apple's newest version of its smartwatch operating system, WatchOS 9, which is now available. It adds a redesigned Compass app to the Apple Watch Series 5 or later, as well as the Apple Watch SE. The refurbished Compass app offers an analog compass that shows a digital view of the...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Action mode: First impressions and how to use it
While at its September event, Apple announced a new digital video stabilization feature coming to its iPhone 14 lineup called Action mode. The demo videos looked pretty smooth and fluid, but naturally, I was skeptical and wanted to put it through some real-world tests. What is Action mode? According to...
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More to Be Worth the Splurge
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
Best iPad deal: Amazon has cut the price of a 64GB 9th Generation Apple iPad to under $280 - and features include a 12MP front camera, 10.2-inch screen and all-day battery life
SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Whether you want to improve your school set-up or you just want a cleaner way of making video calls,...
CNET
iOS 16.0.1 Update for iPhone 14 Reportedly Fixes FaceTime, iMessage Issues
Apple has already issued an update for iOS 16 designed to patch several issues for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, 9to5Mac has reported. Here are the full iOS 16.0.1 release notes, according to 9to5Mac, which has access to an iPhone 14 Pro on which the update appeared late Wednesday:
