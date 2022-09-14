Read full article on original website
Related
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Renaming In the Community Center, 828 Update, and More
Chapel Hill Town Council Member Jess Anderson visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, September 15th. She discussed renaming of the gym at the Hargraves Community Center, an update on the 828 MLK project, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Board Approves Designation of Parkland for Chatham Park
The town’s board of commissioners on Monday approved a resolution to accept the proposed Chatham Park Sports Complex as parkland. Commissioner John Bonitz was the lone commissioner to dissent in the 4-1 vote. “I don’t understand why we are in a rush to do this,” Bonitz said.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Pedestrian Struck in Carrboro, NC86 Closure, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 News, including a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Carrboro, NC86 still closed in Hillsborough, and more.
chapelboro.com
Completion of New Hope Church Road Bridge Replacement Delayed Until October
The construction of a replacement bridge along New Hope Church Road in Orange County has encountered delays and will not be completed until the end of October, the North Carolina Department of Transportation told Chapelboro on Tuesday. The bridge has been under construction since this past April, and completion was tentatively scheduled for August when the project began.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chapelboro.com
1 Year After Arrest in Hedgepeth Murder Case, What Do We Know?
On September 16, 2021, the Chapel Hill Police Department called a press conference to make a bombshell announcement in the ongoing Faith Hedgepeth murder case: a suspect had been identified and arrested. The case had long gone without any public updates and the news one year ago clearly marked a...
chapelboro.com
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
chapelboro.com
Playing in the Dirt: Come to PlantFest!
97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
chapelboro.com
Pedestrian, Dog Injured After Driver Jumps Curb in Carrboro
The Carrboro Police Department is investigating a pedestrian and motor vehicle collision from Wednesday morning that sent both a bystander and a nearby dog to the hospital. Authorities confirmed to Chapelboro that emergency services responded to a crash along Hillsborough Road around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. A car driving south drifted into the wrong lane and exited the roadway at the corner of Oak Street, according to the traffic accident report. When the vehicle drove over the curb, it struck a pedestrian who was standing on the corner talking with two other people, one of whom had a dog that was injured in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 5
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 5! Results from Week 4 can be found here. Carrboro (2-3): Lost to Trinity (Randolph County), 18-13 Up next: at Vance County (9/30) Northwood (2-3): Lost to Williams...
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: Renters Are Good Neighbors
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
chapelboro.com
Holding Court: ESPN’s GameDay Making Rare Visit To NC Soil
From UNC (1997) to Appalachian State (2022), ESPN’s GameDay Making Rare Visit To NC Soil. When ESPN’s popular traveling circus known as College GameDay visits Appalachian State for its weekly live national broadcast on Saturday morning, it will be visiting the state of North Carolina for only the seventh time in its 30-year history as an on-site production.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Soccer Gives Up 3 Second-Half Goals in Stunning Loss
The UNC women’s soccer team watched a 2-0 halftime lead go up in smoke against No. 7 Virginia Sunday afternoon, conceding three goals to the Cavaliers in the span of 18 minutes to fall, 3-2. It’s Carolina’s second home loss of the season, both of which have come after the Tar Heels held a lead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Thrashes No. 4 Louisville to Stay Unbeaten
Three Top 5 wins in seven games? Not too shabby for the No. 2 UNC field hockey team. The Tar Heels opened ACC play with authority Friday afternoon, knocking off No. 4 and previously unbeaten Louisville 3-0 on the road. The win is UNC’s fourth shutout in a row, three...
Comments / 0