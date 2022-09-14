ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."

Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant to Golden State would have been terrible for the NBA | What's Wright?

Steph Curry, in an interview with the Rolling Stones, said that the Warriors were not only in talks to bring Kevin Durant back to Golden State, the reigning Finals Champion would have been excited to play alongside his former teammate again. Nick Wright explains why this would have been terrible for the league, and why he's glad it didn't happen.
NBA
FOX Sports

Is Steph Curry 'most revered' Bay Area athlete ever?

Steph Curry is one of the most admired athletes hailing from the San Francisco Bay Area — but is he the most beloved?. ESPN's Marc J. Spears said as much about the Golden State Warriors superstar this week. "I think he's one of the people like Larry Bird, Kobe...
NBA
FOX Sports

Nick decides if Suns owner Robert Sarver's suspension, $10M fine, was enough? | What's Wright?

Nick Wright believes anyone who was shocked by the ruling of the Phoenix Suns' owner Robert Sarver should think twice about how people in power are treated vs those without it. After it's been reported that Sarver would be suspended for 1 year, and would be required to pay a $10 million fine, Nick decides if the ruling was fair, and breaks down how this will effect players like Chris Paul and Devin Booker.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Has Advice For Anthony Davis

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers belong to LeBron James. James is the biggest name in basketball and one of the most popular, successful, and greatest NBA stars of all time, therefore he’s going to be the lead player for any team he is a part of.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Robert Horry Reveals He Was The First NBA Player To Record 100 Blocks, 100 Steals, And 100 Threes In A Season, Mistakenly Said Dirk Nowitzki Did It Next

Robert Horry is the definition of a 'winner' in the modern era of NBA basketball. The power forward was one of the early innovators of the 3-and-D role on the court, as Horry was a big man with a beautiful shooting stroke, hitting some amazing game-winners in his career. At the same time, he had active hands to force steals and the ability to roam and block shots.
NBA
FOX Sports

Will Patrick Mahomes hold the 'GOAT throne' after Tom Brady? | UNDISPUTED

In his first five seasons, Patrick Mahomes has already won a Super Bowl and league MVP. According to FOX Bet SportsBook, Mahomes is currently tied for the best odds to win MVP this season. In a recent article, the Kansas City Chiefs' QB was mentioned as the heir apparent to the GOAT throne currently held by Tom Brady. TB12 has won seven Super Bowls and won three MVPs. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether Mahomes will be considered better than Brady or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA

