ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio Calls on NBA to Ban Robert Sarver for Life

NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio is calling on the NBA to ban Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for life after an investigation found he "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards." Tremaglio told ESPN's Malika Andrews during an appearance on NBA Today:. "We are absolutely calling for that....
NBA
Bleacher Report

Dennis Schröder, Lakers Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth Reported $2.6M

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to terms with Dennis Schröder on a one-year deal Friday. According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Schroder will make $2.64 million during the 2022-23 season. The 29-year-old ended last season with the Houston Rockets after being acquired from the Boston Celtics...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Brunson
Bleacher Report

Knicks Players with Most at Stake During 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks have plenty to prove during the 2022-23 NBA season. They're not only looking to rebound from a difficult 2021-22 campaign, but they're also out to justify the massive investments made in this roster. Between adding Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein, bringing back Mitchell Robinson and extending RJ Barrett, the franchise has pumped a ton of resources into this team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovenia#Eurobasket#European

Comments / 0

Community Policy