The New York Knicks have plenty to prove during the 2022-23 NBA season. They're not only looking to rebound from a difficult 2021-22 campaign, but they're also out to justify the massive investments made in this roster. Between adding Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein, bringing back Mitchell Robinson and extending RJ Barrett, the franchise has pumped a ton of resources into this team.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO