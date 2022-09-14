Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Blazers' Gary Payton II Underwent Offseason Surgery for Core Muscle Injury
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II had offseason surgery to repair a core muscle injury. Per an official statement from the team, Payton had the procedure in July and is expected to make a full recovery before the regular season begins. The Blazers made several moves during the offseason...
Bleacher Report
NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio Calls on NBA to Ban Robert Sarver for Life
NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio is calling on the NBA to ban Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for life after an investigation found he "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards." Tremaglio told ESPN's Malika Andrews during an appearance on NBA Today:. "We are absolutely calling for that....
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Woj: P.J. Dozier Agrees to Timberwolves Contract; Suffered ACL Injury in 2021
The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a deal with free-agent guard P.J. Dozier, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Dozier was limited to 18 games in 2021-22, averaging 5.4 points and shooting 31.3 percent from beyond the arc. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL last November. Wojnarowski reported in June he was...
Bleacher Report
Dennis Schröder, Lakers Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth Reported $2.6M
The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to terms with Dennis Schröder on a one-year deal Friday. According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Schroder will make $2.64 million during the 2022-23 season. The 29-year-old ended last season with the Houston Rockets after being acquired from the Boston Celtics...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Ryan Arcidiacono Signs Knicks Contract Ahead of Training Camp; Terms Not Disclosed
The New York Knicks announced Saturday they re-signed point guard Ryan Arcidiacono. The team didn't disclose the terms of the contract. Arcidiacono made 10 appearances for the Knicks in 2021-22, averaging 1.6 points and 0.4 assists. He's entering his sixth season in the NBA. The 28-year-old's alma mater might have...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Players with Most at Stake During 2022-23 NBA Season
The New York Knicks have plenty to prove during the 2022-23 NBA season. They're not only looking to rebound from a difficult 2021-22 campaign, but they're also out to justify the massive investments made in this roster. Between adding Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein, bringing back Mitchell Robinson and extending RJ Barrett, the franchise has pumped a ton of resources into this team.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Lakers Hesitant to Trade Russell Westbrook Due to Concerns over Future
The Los Angeles Lakers remain hesitant to trade veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, and it's reportedly because they don't want to sacrifice much of their future in order to move him. If the Purple and Gold want to trade Westbrook, they'll almost certainly have to part with their 2027 and...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Jeremy Lamb, Shabazz Muhammad Among Veterans to Work Out for LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have worked out several veteran free agents this summer, including Jeremy Lamb, Shabazz Muhammad, Dwayne Bacon and Miye Oni, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The news doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, as the Lakers are looking to add depth and sign some players to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: Bogdanovic, Clarkson, Beasley Targeted in Talks with Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly targeting a trio of Utah Jazz players in trade conversations amid Utah's rebuild this offseason. According to Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers covet Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season next month.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Patrick Beverley Shades Rumor Regarding Russell Westbrook Coming Off Bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley isn't buying the idea teammate Russell Westbrook might come off the bench during the 2022-23 NBA season. Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Friday the idea of moving the nine-time All-Star to a reserve role is being "strongly considered" by L.A.
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers Discussed 4-Team Trade with Knicks, Jazz Before Donovan Mitchell Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers were in talks about a four-team deal involving the New York Knicks, Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets earlier this summer before the Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Per The Athletic's Sam Amick and Jovan Buha, one preliminary iteration of the talks between the...
Comments / 0