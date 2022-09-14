ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rikers Inmate Takes His Own Life After 6 Days in the Facility

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Spencer Platt/Getty

New York City’s notorious prison lost another inmate to suicide on Wednesday morning, the 14th death in custody this year. Kevin Bryan, 35, was found hanging from a pipe inside a staff bathroom at Rikers Island, just six days after he entered the facility, the New York Post reported . The lone officer on duty had reportedly placed Bryan in the staff area after the detainee was “bullied” by other inmates, but lost control of the situation when she went to call for backup. That’s when Bryan went to the bathroom and bolted the door. An assistant deputy warden arrived around 7:08 a.m. and kicked down the bathroom door to find the inmate unresponsive. “If she had [another] officer on the floor this probably would not have happened,” Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio told the Post . In August, three Rikers officers were suspended after they allegedly stood by as an inmate took his own life.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.

Read it at New York Post

Comments / 56

Ayne Wayne
2d ago

This happened because because the conditions are horrible and the inmates are running lose like savages many are. Either ur a loin or lamb there,

Reply(1)
7
Frankenstein
2d ago

lies some thing fishy is happening here both inmates and staff are into these deaths its very hard to think someone will just take their own life. Hmm mm something isn't right here

Reply(5)
6
Kioffa Khan
3d ago

First of all detainees need to be well informed, that the behaviors and acts that brought them them to Rikers will not be tolerated. The status of being detained is to initiate and conduct reform, rehabilitation and civility, while incarcerated. If they want to ban solitary confinement, then take away privilege after privilege until behavior is under control. It is not the function of Rikers Staff to baby, pamper or be lenient with someone who has been taken into custody for being accused of committing danger, harm, or threat to public safety. A lot of these behaviors are not indicative of someone who is innocent or falsely accused, they seem to stem from behaviors and issues that have gone improperly monitored and treated, or unchecked! However, the staff should be held accountable for failure to secure safety and order of detainees, failure to carryout the tasks of their duties and for intentionally allowing detainees to cause harm to themselves and others!

Reply(6)
4
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
31K+
Post
24M+
Views
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

