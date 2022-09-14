ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Procession route released for Thursday funeral of slain Cobb deputy

By Special, hriggall, Cobb County Sheriff's Office
 2 days ago
Marshall Ervin Jr., pictured with daughters, Kourtlee, left, and Mayleigh, right. Special

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has released the procession route for the funeral of Marshall Ervin Jr., one of two Cobb sheriff’s deputies who was killed in the line of duty last week.

The funeral is scheduled for Thursday at West Ridge Church in Paulding County. A visitation will occur from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m.

Cars will begin lining up for the procession at approximately 3:15 p.m. at the church. The sheriff’s office plans to have a 21-gun salute, a playing of taps and a presentation of flags. The procession is scheduled to depart at 4 p.m.

The procession will leave from the church, located at 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway, and travel south before turning left onto Dallas Highway. The procession will continue east until it reaches Barrett Parkway. There, it will turn right and head south until reaching Macland Road. The procession will end at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory at 3940 Macland Road.

The sheriff’s office has invited the public to gather at the corner of Dallas Highway and Poplar Springs Road, near Lost Mountain Baptist Church, where a flag and fire truck tribute will be set up.

Ervin’s funeral will be live-streamed by the church and available to view on several sites, including the church website, Cobb County government YouTube channels and at MDJonline.com.

Ervin, 38, and Jonathan Koleski, 42, were killed while attempting to serve a warrant in a west Cobb subdivision last Thursday. Two suspects were arrested after a brief standoff and remain in custody.

The funeral for Koleski was held Wednesday.

Ervin is survived by his wife, Jodi Ervin, and two daughters, Mayleigh Ervin, 13, and Kourtlee Ervin, 11. He is also survived by two sisters, a brother, nieces, nephews and other family members.

