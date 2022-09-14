ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Shoot Wanted Man After Vehicle Strikes Officer Outside Reading Wawa: DA

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago

Police shot a wanted man in Reading on Wednesday, Sept. 14, after an officer was struck by the car he was driving, authorities said.

Officers on patrol around 4:45 p.m. saw Emanuel Padilla Tirado, 31, driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, which was later parked at the Wawa on the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators had been searching for Padilla Tirado and were aware that there was an active felony warrant for his arrest.

He had been wanted on aggravated assault charges stemming from a shooting that happened on Sept. 9 at South 14th Street and Fairview Avenue in Reading, police said.

As officers approached Padilla Tirado's sedan, he tried to flee, and in the process, struck an officer with the front of his car, detectives said.

In response, the officer opened fire into the vehicle, which was occupied by both Padilla Tirado and a front-seat passenger.

The man was struck multiple times in the abdomen, and taken to Reading Hospital, where he remains in stable condition, police said. His female passenger was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

As he was being taken into custody, a loaded firearm was recovered from Padilla Tirado's waistband, authorities said. They later learned that the gun was previously reported stolen from Sinking Spring.

Padilla Tirado has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.

No police officers were injured during the incident, which will be independently investigated as per District Attorney John T. Adams' protocol.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County by either calling (877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or via text message using your mobile phone and typing ALERTBERKS along with your tip to 847411.

