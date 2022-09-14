ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Warnock, Walker agree to debate in Savannah

By JK Murphy, By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker JK Murphy

After weeks of back-and-forth political posturing, Georgia’s U.S. Senate candidates have agreed to a televised debate.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet Oct. 14 in Savannah. After the two sides agreed to the debate late Tuesday, Warnock upped the ante by inviting Walker to at least one additional debate in Macon or Atlanta.

“Reverend Warnock is eager to speak to Georgians about his work on their behalf and remains hopeful Herschel Walker will do right by Georgians, get on a debate stage at least one other time … and explain his positions to them,” said Quentin Fulks, Warnock’s campaign manager.

“I’m glad to see that Raphael Warnock has agreed to face the voters,” Walker countered. “I’m looking forward to October 14th so the voters can see the contrast between us.”

Georgia Public Broadcasting has scheduled a Senate debate Oct. 16 at its Midtown Atlanta studios.

But Walker has balked at such a studio debate for weeks, insisting that the debate be held before a live audience, raising the possibility that Warnock could end up on the stage with an empty podium.

The Savannah debate will be hosted by WSAV-TV and shown on other stations across Georgia.

State committee considers health-care delivery in wake of hospital closures

Against the backdrop of hospital closures, state lawmakers considered how to improve health care delivery across Georgia during a meeting this week. The House Governmental Affairs Local Service Delivery Subcommittee meeting — chaired by Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville — gave doctors and health-care administrators a chance to explain how the state’s health system works, and where it is falling short. Local public health departments play an important role in delivering...
GEORGIA STATE
