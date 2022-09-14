ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

A Modernized Apartment in a 19th-Century Building in London’s Kensington Gardens

Location: Kensington Court Place, Kensington, London. Price: £5.95 million (US$6.82 million) After sitting empty for more than 60 years, this raised ground-floor, four-bedroom lateral mansion flat in Kensington Court Place was brought up to modern standards and given a new configuration by its current owners. A wide entrance hallway...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy