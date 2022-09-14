Developing: Judge declares mistrial in Renee Lanham murder case; jury convicts her on charges of giving false statements.

Susan Renee Lanham

The Renee Lanham murder trial ended with a hung jury Wednesday following deliberations that started on Friday.

The Summerville News reports "a Chattooga County Superior Court judge has declared a mistrial in the Susan Renee Lanham murder trial. It was a mistrial on all murder charges. The jury did convict her on two counts of giving false statements. She's now in the sheriff's custody and awaiting sentencing."

Lanham, 56, was tried on charges of murdering her husband Eddie at his Summerville home in September 2017.

The trial went on for several weeks and including one delay for covid and then was moved to Walker County briefly following the Labor Day floods in Summerville.

We'll have additional updates soon from the district attorney's office.

PREVIOUSLY

The murder trial of Renee Lanham is in the hands of a Chattooga County jury.

Jurors who heard the extended trial portion of the proceedings began deliberations Friday. They were still doing so late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chattooga County Clerk of Court’s office.

Lanham, known for her work at Hair Benders salon in Rome, is charged with killing her husband Eddie in September 2017.

According to a recent report from radio station WZQZ 99.1 FM and 1180 AM, the trial got underway in late August but was delayed after Renee Lanham’s attorney tested positive for covid. The trial resumed before Labor Day but had to be moved to Walker County because of flooding.

Proceedings have since moved back to Chattooga County.

Previous reports show Renee Lanham was arrested on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, as investigators with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office along with special agents with the GBI went to her Summerville home.

Investigators say Eddie Lanham, 75, was shot multiple times at his home in what appeared to have been a burglary.

“My investigators and the agents of the GBI have been thoroughly examining and collecting evidence in this case since we became involved with it,” said Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader at the time of her arrest. “Just like in any case, they have followed the evidence and it has led them to Renee Lanham as the person who planned the murder of her husband and saw to it that those plans were followed through with.”

Eddie Lanham was born in Cartersville and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. A longtime local cosmetologist, he co-owned and operated Hair Benders. He also owned and operated Eddie and Co., a home building company. The Lanhams were married in May 1989.