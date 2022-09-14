ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Mom charged with drowning 3 kids near famed NY boardwalk

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366QSi_0hvchaV800

A New York City mom accused of drowning her three children in the Atlantic Ocean was charged with murder Wednesday.

Authorities announced the charges two days after Erin Merdy, 30, was found wandering barefoot and soaking wet, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from where children were discovered at the water's edge off of Brooklyn's Coney Island boardwalk.

The city medical examiner determined Tuesday that 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Liliana Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev died by drowning.

Merdy has undergone a psychiatric evaluation and remained in the hospital Wednesday, according to police. It wasn't clear when she might be arraigned in court.

Relatives have said in media interviews that Merdy appeared to have been struggling with the children.

Her estranged ex-husband, Derrick Merdy, told The New York Times his son, Zachary, would arrive for visits dirty and complaining that he wasn't getting enough to eat. Court records indicated that Merdy had been threatened with eviction for being thousands of dollars behind on her rent.

Acquaintances and relatives, though, also said she loved the children.

“She did a little crazy stuff, but nothing that would lead to harming her children or herself,” an uncle, Eddy Stephen, told The New York Post.

“She loved her children to no end,” her aunt, Dine Stephen, told the Daily News.

It was unclear when a lawyer would be appointed to represent Merdy. A defense lawyer could potentially ask a judge for a psychological investigation to see if Merdy is mentally fit to stand trial.

The children's bodies were found after a search that began when a relative dialed 911 at around 1 a.m. Monday and expressed concern that Merdy had harmed her children. Officers searched the beach and the boardwalk in the dark, intensifying the hunt when Merdy was discovered alone on the boardwalk.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Coney Island Mother In Psych Ward After Allegedly Drowning Her 3 Children

A Brooklyn, New York, mother remained at NYU Langone hospital for a psychiatric evaluation Tuesday after she was suspected of drowning her three children. The three children identified as Zachary Merdy, 7, Lilana Merdy, 4, and three-month-old, Oliver Bondarev, were found unresponsive on the shoreline near the Coney Island boardwalk after a three-hour police search. Officers found the mother soaking wet and walking despondently in the sand nearby, barefoot and wearing a bathrobe. After being transported to Coney Island Hospital later that morning, all three children were pronounced dead.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police investigating why mom may have drowned her 3 children

NEW YORK -- The Coney Island community is trying to come to terms with the deaths of three young children, possibly at the hands of their mother.CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports it's believed she was suffering from postpartum depression.Candles flickered outside the apartment building on Neptune Avenue where the three children lived with their mother before police believe she drowned them at a Coney Island beach Monday morning.READ MORE: 3 children dead after drowning incident on Coney Island, mother questioned and then hospitalizedTuesday, parents picking up their children from school where the oldest boy attended are still coping with why."People need more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Professional Bull Rider Ouncie Mitchell Dead at 27 After Girlfriend Allegedly Shot Him After Event

LaShawn Denise Bagley was arrested on suspicion of murder A professional bull rider was fatally shot in what police are calling a domestic-violence related homicide. The Salt Lake Police Department arrested 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley on suspicion of murder in the death of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who was known in bull riding circles as Ouncie Mitchell. Allen, 27, was found with "at least one gunshot wound" outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City around 12:06 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Allen came...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
The Associated Press

Police: Arrest after teen ODs and dies in school bathroom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m. as part of an investigation into the overdose death of a girl a day earlier at Bernstein High School in Hollywood, police Chief Michel Moore said. A 15-year-old boy who lives with his grandmother was taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter, Moore said. Investigators believe he sold pills touted as Percocet to two 15-year-old friends around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday who later crushed and snorted the narcotics in the restroom at their school. The Los Angeles County Coroner identified the student who died as Melanie Ramos, 15. Her unidentified friend who also overdosed remained hospitalized and was expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

Cardi B surprises her old middle school in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Cardi B visited her old middle school Tuesday in the Bronx. The music superstar offered advice to the surprised students at IS 232 in Morris Heights. "The decisions you make now is very pivotal, because after this next step in life, it goes high school. It's really important which high school you pick, even though it don't seem like it. It's very important, because when you want to go to college, they look at the high school you went to," she said. She also left the school with a major gift -- a $100,000 donation. 
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Boardwalk#Coney Island#Violent Crime#The New York Times#The New York Post#The Daily News
thesource.com

R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead at Age 51

R&B singer Jesse Powell has passed away. In a statement released by his sister, Powell died peacefully in his Los Angeles home. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home,” the statement said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week

Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS LA

Teen found dead at Bernstein High School in High School, 3 others hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl-laced Percocet

One teenage girl died, and three other teenagers were hospitalized after they were found to have overdosed at a school in Hollywood and a nearby park.All the teenagers are believed to have gotten Percocet laced with fentanyl at Lexington Park, where two of the teens were found. The park is less than a mile from Bernstein High School, where two girls had also overdosed, including a girl whose body was found in a bathroom.The grim discoveries were made by a parent who was concerned his stepdaughter had not come home. He had reported his stepdaughter missing at 2:30 p.m., and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pitchfork

Cardi B Pleads Guilty to 2018 Misdemeanor Assault Charges

Cardi B pleaded guilty to two charges of assault in a New York court today, ending a case brought in 2019 when she was implicated in two 2018 fights at New York strip clubs. She will receive a conditional discharge after 15 days of community service, according to The New York Times’ Joe Coscarelli.
QUEENS, NY
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger For $75K Over 'Cokehead' Allegations

Nicki Minaj is reportedly suing a blogger who goes by the name “Nosey Heaux” for claiming the “Moment For Life” rapper has a drug problem. According to TMZ, the woman (real name Marley Green) posted a video on Monday (September 12) in which she claimed the platinum-selling rapper is addicted to cocaine.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

6 magnificent Victorian homes

The HC Berry house was built circa 1890. This restored four-bedroom painted lady features high ceilings, built-ins, pocket doors, stained-glass transoms, five fireplaces, carved stair spindles, curved bedroom walls, and two balconies; rooms include a parlor, sitting room, 15-foot dining room, primary suite with jetted tub and private porch, and full-floor attic.
REAL ESTATE
AOL Corp

Louisiana woman travels to New York for abortion of fetus with no skull

A Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion after her fetus was diagnosed with a fatal condition traveled to New York to receive the procedure earlier this month. Nancy Davis said last month that she was not allowed to have the procedure after doctors told her the fetus had acrania, a condition in which its skull does not form inside the womb. A child cannot survive the abnormality.
LOUISIANA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

830K+
Followers
178K+
Post
469M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy