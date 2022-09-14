Read full article on original website
Details lacking for $180M in federal funds to be used for 'clean power generation' for Georgia
(The Center Square) — The White House has said the so-called Inflation Reduction Act will result in investments in Georgia in "large-scale clean power generation and storage" estimated at $180 million. But who is making the investment?. Georgia Democrats have heralded the legislation and lambasted Republicans for voting against...
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
'Sluggish' economic growth in Pennsylvania continues
(The Center Square) – The latest economic data show the continuation of a trend for Pennsylvania: declining but higher-than-average unemployment and higher prices than a year ago due to inflation. A new report from the Commonwealth Foundation notes how Pennsylvania lags behind the national average. “Pennsylvania’s economy remains sluggish...
Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off
(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
Pate, Miller spar over elections and voting laws
JOHNSTON — Paul Pate, the Republican incumbent in the 2022 campaign to be Iowa’s statewide elections official, defended some of Iowa’s recently approved changes to state elections laws, while offering more of a shrug to others. Joel Miller, the Democratic challenger in the campaign, argued that some...
AG Josh Kaul now suing 3 district attorneys in case challenging Wisconsin abortion ban
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sued three Wisconsin district attorneys in his effort to have a judge rule that the state law banning almost all abortions is unenforceable. Kaul initially sued three Republican legislative leaders in June. But he changed the defendants to the district attorneys after the...
State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants
(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
Kansas pitches plan offering 9 hours of college courses to ‘under-resourced’ high school students
TOPEKA — Kansas Board of Education member Betty Arnold believes a program offering lower-income students nine credit hours of college courses while in high school can propel more toward two- or four-year degrees — on one condition. Arnold, who represents Wichita, Derby, Mulvane and Haysville, said the $11...
Idaho gubernatorial candidate paid $4,000 in campaign funds to criminal defense attorney firm
Originally published Sept. 15 on Idaho Reports.A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise,...
Rise in serious injuries a concern for Nebraska child welfare, watchdog says
A state watchdog has raised concerns about an increase in serious injuries among children involved in Nebraska's child welfare system during the past year. But Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare Jennifer Carter said, in her latest annual report released Thursday, that the state has made improvements in dealing with two previous crises.
South Highlands first La. public elementary school to earn 3 National Blue Ribbons
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Celebrating its centennial year, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School is entering a new century with a title only it can hold. On Friday, the school was named by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School – making South Highlands the only school in north Louisiana and the first public elementary school in the state to earn the honor three times.
Political fundraiser set for Boise public high school this Saturday
BOISE — A GOP candidate for the Idaho state Senate is planning a “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser Saturday at Centennial High School with admission costing $40 to $50, despite a 2018 state law that specifically forbids public property or resources from being used for candidates’ campaigns.
NY Thruway Exit 36 ramp to I-81 south to close for repairs Sunday morning
The Exit 36 ramp on the New York State Thruway, which heads to I-81 south in the town of Salina in Onondaga County will be closed temporarily Sunday for pavement repairs. According to a press release from the state Department of Transportation, the closure will take place from 7 a.m. until noon Sunday, Sept. 18, and is weather dependent with a rain date scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19.
