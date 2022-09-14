ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'

Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
NFL
Yardbarker

Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'

Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Star Is Reportedly Not Practicing On Thursday

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is not practicing on Thursday, despite a "good practice" session on Wednesday. Fortunately for the Packers, this practice absence has nothing to do with a setback in Bakhtiari's recovery process. Head coach Matt LaFleur says this scheduled rest day is all part of the star tackle's path to becoming fully healthy.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets

Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn't seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

'Thursday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs

The NFL officially begins a new era tonight. Thursday Night Football will no longer air on Fox or the NFL Network as Amazon struck a deal with the NFL last year to stream the game exclusively on Prime Video. Tonight's game will be the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a kickoff time of 8:15 p.m. ET. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

