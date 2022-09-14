Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Related
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’
Pete Carroll didn't outright come out as say former Seahawks don't like Russell Wilson, but he strongly implied it and explained why. The post Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AthlonSports.com
Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'
Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'
Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
Free Agent Wide Receiver Cole Beasley Reportedly Has "Multiple" Offers
Since being released by the Buffalo Bills in March, wide receiver Cole Beasley has had a devil of a time finding a new NFL team. But he could be on the verge of finally signing a contract. According to ProFootballNetwork, Beasley is drawing "serious interest and contract offers from multiple...
Packers Star Is Reportedly Not Practicing On Thursday
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is not practicing on Thursday, despite a "good practice" session on Wednesday. Fortunately for the Packers, this practice absence has nothing to do with a setback in Bakhtiari's recovery process. Head coach Matt LaFleur says this scheduled rest day is all part of the star tackle's path to becoming fully healthy.
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyreek Hill Mocked By Chiefs Fans For His Mahomes Tweet
Tobin and Leroy reacted to a wild Thursday Night Football game that was full of big hits, big mistakes and big throws from Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was watching his former
Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers: 5 winners and losers, including Jaylen Watson
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers did battle Thursday night in an early-season statement game for the two
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
Bears vs. Packers game picks: Can Chicago leave Lambeau Field with a win?
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will battle the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where they’ll be looking to turn the tide in what’s been a one-sided rivalry over the last couple of decades. The Bears are coming a comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets
Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
Sean Payton not a fan of Aaron Rodgers' visible frustration in loss to the Vikings
The Super Bowl champion head coach, and long time enemy of Vikings fans, wasn't happy with Rodgers' attitude during Sunday's loss
Yardbarker
Packers OL David Bakhtiari participates in 11-on-11 drills during practice Friday
The Green Bay Packers offensive line struggled in Week 1 sans their starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. Bakhtiari was a non-participant in Thursday’s practice, and Jenkins was a limited participant. That seemed to indicate the pair might not start against the Chicago Bears in Week Two. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'Thursday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs
The NFL officially begins a new era tonight. Thursday Night Football will no longer air on Fox or the NFL Network as Amazon struck a deal with the NFL last year to stream the game exclusively on Prime Video. Tonight's game will be the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a kickoff time of 8:15 p.m. ET. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET.
Updates from Packers' Week 2 injury report on Thursday
The Green Bay Packers made only two updates to the Week 2 injury report on Thursday. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) didn’t practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday, while tight end Marcedes Lewis had his weekly veteran’s rest day. Coach Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari would be...
FanSided
283K+
Followers
537K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1