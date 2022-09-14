Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Man Sells Thousands of Children's Identities, Sent to Prison For 12 YearsTaxBuzzBronx, NY
Westchester man dead after 12-hour standoff with police, firing shots at officers
A Westchester man was found dead after a 12-hour standoff with police at his Cortlandt home on Thursday, in which he fired shots that injured two officers, according to authorities.
Ramapo police ask for help identifying assault suspect
The suspect is believed to be a frequent or past customer of El Diamante bar located on Main Street in Spring Valley.
talkofthesound.com
3 Mount Vernon Men Arrested for Armed Robbery of Food Delivery Driver in New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 14, 2022) — The men drove to White Plains after taking $50 and some jewelry, were tracked by their license plate, and were taken into custody soon thereafter. Two guns, including a ghost gun with an extended magazine, were found in the vehicle. Arrested:. Andrew...
State police: NY trooper charged with felony after returning used toy to a Watertown Walmart
Watertown, N.Y. — A state trooper was charged with a felony Tuesday after he returned a used toy to a Watertown Walmart, troopers said. Errol Oskay, 34, of Sackets Harbor, bought a riding toy while off duty at Walmart on Monday, according to a news release by the New York State Police.
NBC New York
3 Shot in Drive-by on I-95 in Connecticut; Highway Teeming With Cops
Three people were wounded in a bizarre drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Wednesday, triggering a sprawling law enforcement investigation and shutting down the highway for hours, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, cops in Darien contacted State Police just before 4 a.m. to report a vehicle...
250 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl During Hudson Valley, NY Traffic Stop
One traffic stop in the Hudson Valley may have saved countless lives. Two people were arrested. On Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office highlighted a heroin investigation that led to the arrest of two residents. Ulster County Sheriff's Office Arrest 2 From Saugerties After Traffic Stop In Town Of Ulster.
Corrections officer charged for selling cocaine out of Manhattan apartment
A corrections officer for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is facing charges for selling cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Thursday.
yonkerstimes.com
Why Did a Harrison Cop, Making $242k and Caught for Stealing a $535 Light, Retire?
On August 5, Harrison Police officer Sokol Biberaj stole a Velux deck-mounted laminated skylight worth from a loading dock in Greenburgh. Biberaj, was later caught on video driving off with the light, valued at $550, and was arrested by Greenburgh police on August 19 and charged with Petty Larceny, a misdemeanor.
NBC New York
NY State Investigating Deadly Disease Outbreak at Manhattan Nursing Home
New York state health officials said Friday they are investigating multiple deaths at a Manhattan nursing home that may be linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grows in warm water. According to the state, Mt. Sinai Hospital first notified it...
NBC New York
$40,000 Worth of Cocaine Found in Corrections Officer's Manhattan Home: DA
A 47-year-old New York state corrections officer has been accused of dealing cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment and allegedly had $40,000 worth of the drug stashed at the residence, Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday. Alex Toro, a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DCCS) corrections officer at the Fishkill...
20-year-old from Monroe recovering from stroke in Oregon as family tries to raise money to bring him home
The 2020 Fairchild Wheeler high school graduate had a stroke while living in Oregon and his family is now trying to raise money to get him back to Connecticut.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Large drug bust in Ulster sends one to jail while other gets appearance ticket
ULSTER COUNTY – Two Saugerties residents were arrested on drug charges by the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT). One of the individuals was released on an appearance ticket while the other was sent to the Ulster County Jail. Thirty-two-year-old Kyle Schick was arrested on September 8 along...
wwnytv.com
NY’s Covid state of emergency allowed to expire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here’s a sign of how far we’ve come when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic. Governor Kathy Hochul allowed New York’s state of emergency to expire late Monday night. She said the state of emergency was an important tool to fight the...
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Dutchess County
The 31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Dutchess County on Friday.
Bear encounters are up across New Jersey, DEP says. But some say a bear hunt is not the solution
Some New Jersey residents say they are fearful for their outdoor pets as the number of bears and sightings and other wildlife encounters rise.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New York’s plan to put pot dealers with convictions first in line hits snags
New York State is the first state in the nation to put people with past marijuana-related criminal convictions first in line for legal retail licenses — but those applicants say they’re finding the application, due by Sept. 26, dauntingly complex. Hector Bonilla is one of more than 450...
NewsTimes
CT woman’s self-defense keychains go viral on TikTok
After feeling unsafe at her college campus, a Connecticut native created a fashionable keychain with multiple self-defense tools to help women feel safe. And she’s promoting them on TikTok. Bridgeport native Alyssa Collazo, 23, sells the keychains via her online store called Fabulyss Boutique. The idea came after Collazo...
N.Y. expands program that forgives student loans for public service workers
NEW YORK -- A program to forgive student loans for public service workers in New York is expanding.On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she is signing a bill to include in the initiative teachers and faculty who work 30 hours a week.Hochul is also launching a campaign so more people know about it and can apply."The programs are out there. The one that was put in place during the pandemic is about to expire, but people don't know about it. That's why we're here today. Paint the blowhorn, sound the alarm. You need to know about this because this can be life changing for you, your children, and the next generation," Hochul said.Full-time public service workers who make 120 monthly loan payments are eligible to get their debt forgiven.Applicants need to apply before the program expires on Oct. 31.
News 12
Washingtonville parents call for book on gender, sexuality to be banned from high school for explicit images
Several Washingtonville Central School District parents have reached out to News 12 with concerns about sexually explicit images in a graphic memoir that they say is available to students at the high school’s library. The award-winning 2019 book “Gender Queer" explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood - with...
