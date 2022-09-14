ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

NBC New York

3 Shot in Drive-by on I-95 in Connecticut; Highway Teeming With Cops

Three people were wounded in a bizarre drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Wednesday, triggering a sprawling law enforcement investigation and shutting down the highway for hours, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, cops in Darien contacted State Police just before 4 a.m. to report a vehicle...
wwnytv.com

NY’s Covid state of emergency allowed to expire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here’s a sign of how far we’ve come when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic. Governor Kathy Hochul allowed New York’s state of emergency to expire late Monday night. She said the state of emergency was an important tool to fight the...
96.9 WOUR

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
NewsTimes

CT woman’s self-defense keychains go viral on TikTok

After feeling unsafe at her college campus, a Connecticut native created a fashionable keychain with multiple self-defense tools to help women feel safe. And she’s promoting them on TikTok. Bridgeport native Alyssa Collazo, 23, sells the keychains via her online store called Fabulyss Boutique. The idea came after Collazo...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
CBS New York

N.Y. expands program that forgives student loans for public service workers

NEW YORK -- A program to forgive student loans for public service workers in New York is expanding.On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she is signing a bill to include in the initiative teachers and faculty who work 30 hours a week.Hochul is also launching a campaign so more people know about it and can apply."The programs are out there. The one that was put in place during the pandemic is about to expire, but people don't know about it. That's why we're here today. Paint the blowhorn, sound the alarm. You need to know about this because this can be life changing for you, your children, and the next generation," Hochul said.Full-time public service workers who make 120 monthly loan payments are eligible to get their debt forgiven.Applicants need to apply before the program expires on Oct. 31.
POLITICS

