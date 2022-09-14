Tonight: SpaceX to make 2nd attempt at launching Falcon 9 rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX will make a second attempt at launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday evening.

The company plans to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is scheduled for 9:48 p.m.

Another Falcon 9 rocket launch for Starlink took off Saturday night.

Starlink’s mission is to create a global network of satellites to provide high-speed internet access.

