WTRF
West Virginia delegate presents grant to Marshall County Flag Football Association
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, recently presented the Marshall County Flag Football Association with a $3,000 grant to help them with purchasing new bleachers. Reynolds, who first was elected to the Legislature in 2020, was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program,...
WTRF
West Virginia Days of Hope begins with prayers and walk
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia Days of Hope weekend kicked off with an interfaith service at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, with clergy members from four different faiths speaking on four different parts of recovery—action, respect, compassion and hope. “We have to respect each...
WTRF
St. Michael Parish School steps up to help Wheeling charity with food drive
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Students at St. Michael Parish School stepped up Friday to help a local charity in need. The Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center notified the school on Wednesday that their situation was dire–they were almost out of food. Students immediately went to work on a food...
WTRF
Project BEST hosting 7th Annual Construction Jobs and Career Fair
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Project BEST is hosting their 7th Annual Construction Jobs and Career Fair on Wednesday, September 21 at Wheeling Park’s Ice Rink, Wheeling Park, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. More than 17 local schools will be bringing more than 500 students interested in learning...
WTRF
WVU travels to Georgetown to cap nonconference slate
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The West Virginia University women’s soccer team concludes its nonconference slate on the road, as it travels to Washington, D.C., to take on Georgetown on Saturday, Sept. 17. Kickoff at GU’s Shaw Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Saturday’s match will be...
WTRF
GBN Podcast: Reaction to win vs. Towson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the Mountaineers, that 58-point win over Townson was just what the doctor ordered. West Virginia cruised to a 65-7 victory over Towson Saturday, securing win No. 1 on the year, and generating some much-needed confidence heading into Virginia Tech week. On the latest edition of...
WTRF
WVU women’s soccer falls to Georgetown on Saturday
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team completed its nonconference slate with a 2-0 loss to Georgetown at Shaw Field in Washington, D.C., on Saturday afternoon. Despite a seemingly even final box score, the Hoyas (4-1-3) broke through in the 34th minute and then added a second score in the opening minutes of the second half to seal the win. The Mountaineers (3-3-3) had their chances, taking nine shots in the second frame, but couldn’t find the back of the net in the loss.
WTRF
Motorists pleased with new stop sign onto 16th Street
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of you may have already noticed, but a new stop sign is now up that aims to make the 16th Street onramp safer. Motorists know that it can be difficult to see traffic coming from I-70 west at this onramp, but the stop sign will allow them to take their time before venturing forward. The sign should also improve safety for motorists from I-70 west who are passing the onramp.
WTRF
Daniels, receivers flash growing chemistry
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — While the West Virginia football team searches for answers to several questions around its team, one thing is sure: the JT Daniels experiment is off to a strong start. The redshirt junior quarterback has mostly lived up to the preseason hype through two games despite...
WTRF
WVU football eyes first win against Towson
Mountaineers aim to tune themselves up before Blacksburg trip. West Virginia fans likely looked past Saturday’s matchup as they studied the Mountaineers’ 12-game schedule in the preseason. Hidden between a pair of rivalry games and an early start to Big 12 Conference play, WVU’s non-conference clash against Towson...
WTRF
WVU men’s soccer opens Sun Belt action vs. Coastal Carolina
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team begins Sun Belt Conference play on Friday, Sept. 16, against Coastal Carolina. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Friday is Bark at the Park, as well as International Student Night. The first 100 fans will receive...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Brown breaks down “important” win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It took a few weeks, but West Virginia football has earned a victory. Head coach Neal Brown was in a much better mood after his team trounced Towson 65-7 on Saturday. The Mountaineers showed marked improvement on defense and scored on each of its 10 drives, while several of its young prospects got quality minutes of live action.
