Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: Summer heat starts to trickle in again...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunny skies and dry conditions will return by Sunday and stick around for the next several days... but the main story will be return of the hot and humid conditions for the last few days of summer. Skies will start off partly sunny on Sunday and...
1011now.com
Weekend Forecast: Humid and warm...with possible ‘storms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Summer shows no signs of letting up this weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s on tap... While the upcoming weekend will feature plenty of dry time along with seasonably hot weather...the combination of disturbances aloft...increasing low-level moisture...low pressure troughs and surface heating will lead to “periods” of thunderstorm development both Saturday and Sunday.
1011now.com
Friday Forecast: Warm, rounds of rain possible heading into the weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures will hang around for the start of the weekend along with a few rounds of rain and storm chances. Some storms may be strong to severe both Friday and Saturday. Friday will bring warm temperatures and the potential for rain and storms. High...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
doniphanherald.com
Crews make progress to contain western Nebraska wildfire
Crews Thursday made progress at containing a 3,700-acre fire in western Nebraska that began on Tuesday. Incident commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, estimated the fire was 28% contained as crews worked to patrol and monitor around the perimeter of the fire. He said...
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
News Channel Nebraska
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project, until the military stepped in
HARRISBURG, Neb. -– In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get...
klkntv.com
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Nebraska State Patrol warn of additional game day traffic for Oklahoma matchup
State Sen. Geist is challenging Democrat incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird. The election will most likely center around abortion, guns and public health mandates. Following the death of her son by suicide in 2018, Anna Downing is spreading a message of hope to save even just one person from the same fate.
klkntv.com
Wildfire burns over 3,700 acres near Nebraska’s western border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling another thousand-acre blaze in western Nebraska. Fire crews first responded to the “Smokey Fire” on Tuesday and have since moved more teams into the area. As of Wednesday, the wildfire has burned over 3,700 acres of land in Banner County,...
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
klkntv.com
Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
How to celebrate Oktoberfest in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Oktoberfest — a fall tradition — is back in Nebraska. Here's how you can celebrate the German festival in Omaha, Lincoln and the surrounding area. Did we miss your event? Email us at news@ketv.com. Arbor Day Farm Oktoberfest. When: Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Where:...
$15 an hour could help 150,000 Nebraskans, analysis says
Raise the Wage Nebraska petitioned onto the ballot with 97,245 valid signatures. Election Day is Nov. 8.
klkntv.com
First-ever Nebraska cancer assessment finds high mortality rates & major disparities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC revealed findings this week that could help Nebraskans battle the deadly disease. Its first-ever statewide assessment uncovered barriers and disparities that the state needs to overcome, to save more lives. People in rural communities say high...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it.
klkntv.com
Webster County proposes replacing Nebraska’s oldest jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Webster County is looking to replace Nebraska’s oldest jail, built in the late 1800s. The sheriff and county commissioners say the current jail is no longer safe for inmates, staff or the public. The building in Red Cloud has only two cells and can...
'It worries us': Child welfare report sees more serious injuries in Nebraska
The report also indicated that it was a wise move for the state to cut ties with Saint Francis Ministries.
Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed
(Editor’s note: this story has been updated with jury verdict on Wednesday) COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Kevin Pittillo was delirious, not wearing a shirt or jeans and claiming that he was a former KGB agent from Russia or a current member of the U.S. military, when he was hauled to the Pottawattamie County Jail in […] The post Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Comments / 0