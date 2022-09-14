Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Disturbing video shows man with an ax ‘menacing' customers at New York McDonald’s
One man in New York City was arrested on Friday, Sept. 16 after “menacing” customers at a McDonald’s, which included using a small ax, according to police. A graphic video of the incident was captured and published on TikTok. After seemingly being taken down, it was reposted and circulated on Twitter, which captured two minutes of the incident between the man and several patrons at the fast food chain. The video, which has so far amassed more than 14 million views, depicted several incidents, including a series of fights as well as destruction of property.
Man swings axe after fight in McDonald’s: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man started swinging around an axe in a McDonald’s after getting into a fight with three people early Friday, police say. NYPD got a call around 2:25 a.m. about a fight in the McDonald’s on Delancey Street. Witnesses told police that Micahel Palacios, 31, had a physical fight […]
fox5ny.com
Bronx moped-riding robbers sought by NYPD
NEW YORK - Police in New York City were looking for a trio of men wanted for riding mopeds up to a man and robbing him. The NYPD says it happened about 10 a.m. on Jerome Ave. in the Concourse section of the Bronx. A security video released by police...
Woman attacked with stick, pushed into Bronx subway bench in attempted robbery
A 50-year-old woman waiting for a southbound 6 train in the Bronx last week was shoved with a stick and knocked into a bench by a would-be robber, police said Friday.
NYPD: 24-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The search is on Saturday for a gunman after a 24-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Brooklyn. It happened at around 3 a.m. on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush. We're told a 29-year-old was also shot and rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Police did not immediately release information about any suspects or a motive.
fox5ny.com
Man beaten with bat in Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being beaten with a baseball bat in a Manhattan subway station. The NYPD says it happened about 4:30 a.m. Monday inside the 7th Ave./57th St. subway station in Midtown. Two people walked up to the man and started hitting...
NYC man admits to brutally killing mom so he could collect inheritance sooner: DA
Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and is facing at least 18 years in prison for his role in the crime, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
Teen fatally stabbed near Bronx library
The stabbing happened on a side street in Fordham Manor near East Kingsbridge Road. The knife used in the attack lay on the ground as police investigated the crime.
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officers’s gun away, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer’s gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
2 men shot in Brooklyn while trying to rent car: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, police said on Saturday. The men, ages 24 and 29, were on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Avenue to rent a car to someone at around 2:40 a.m., police said. Two men approached them and fired multiple rounds, […]
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
Caught on camera: Man steals 82-year-old's cellphone in SoHo
NEW YORK - Police are trying to find the man who stole an 82-year-old's cellphone right out of his hands in SoHo.It happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday near Prince Street and Thompson Street.Video shows the 82-year-old sitting on the stoop of a building, looking at his cellphone, when a man pushing a bicycle approaches him and appears to speak to him.Moments later, the man grabs the 82-year-old's cellphone out of his hand, then gets on his bike and rides away.Police say the victim was not injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old died after being hit by a car while she was on the sidewalk Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12 Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. According to officials, a 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano southbound on […]
2 shot, 1 fatally, during Brooklyn car deal gone wrong
Two men were shot, one fatally, in East Flatbush early Saturday morning while trying to sell an SUV, according to police. The victims had agreed to meet with two men to sell a gray Toyota Rav 4.
bkreader.com
Police release photos of alleged Brooklyn subway slasher
Police released surveillance camera images of a man they suspect of slashing another rider on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. Police released images of the man they say slashed a guy in the back on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. The surveillance footage snapshots from inside a transit station show...
Police: Man wanted for robbing Bronx Home Depot, flashing knife at loss prevention officer
The NYPD is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at Home Depot in the Bronx.
Man found fatally stabbed outside Bronx park, cops say
A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in the Bronx, police said Saturday. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress about 9:45 p.m. Friday found Prince McMichael on the ground outside the entrance of Pelham Bay Park near Bruckner Blvd. and Wilkinson Ave. McMichael, a resident of Co-op City, had been repeatedly stabbed in the chest, police said. EMS rushed McMichael to ...
NYPD: Man critical after bashed in head with bat in Manhattan subway station
A man is in critical condition after being bashed in the head with a bat in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
