Mary Anne (Barton) Breuer, 63, of Imperial died Sept. 14, 2022, in Imperial. Mrs. Breuer attended Green Park Lutheran School and Lutheran High School South. She studied to be an early childhood teacher but instead of working that field, she worked in child care and as a bookkeeper for the family business, Breuer Auto in south St. Louis County. She also volunteered at her church, Salem Lutheran in Affton, as a Sunday school teacher, Fellowship Committee member, usher, and prayer partner, and she helped with Martha’s Table and Ulrick’s Pantry. She also was an assistant children’s supervisor and children’s leader for the Bible Fellowship. Born Jan. 12, 1959, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Donna (Blankenship) and Carlos Barton.

IMPERIAL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO