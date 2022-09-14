Read full article on original website
Danny P. Kemp, 77, Imperial
Danny P. Kemp, 77, of Imperial died Sept. 5, 2022, at his home. Mr. Kemp served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired engraver for Wagner Engraving Co. in Kirkwood. Born July 9, 1945, he was the son of the late Claude and Virgie Calvert Kemp. He is survived...
Mary Anne (Barton) Breuer, 63, Imperial
Mary Anne (Barton) Breuer, 63, of Imperial died Sept. 14, 2022, in Imperial. Mrs. Breuer attended Green Park Lutheran School and Lutheran High School South. She studied to be an early childhood teacher but instead of working that field, she worked in child care and as a bookkeeper for the family business, Breuer Auto in south St. Louis County. She also volunteered at her church, Salem Lutheran in Affton, as a Sunday school teacher, Fellowship Committee member, usher, and prayer partner, and she helped with Martha’s Table and Ulrick’s Pantry. She also was an assistant children’s supervisor and children’s leader for the Bible Fellowship. Born Jan. 12, 1959, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Donna (Blankenship) and Carlos Barton.
Clarence ‘Keith’ Wideman, 59, Festus
Clarence “Keith” Wideman, 59, of Festus died Sept. 9, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Wideman enjoyed going to the lake, fishing, doing yard work, being with family and friends, and spending time with his sister, Deb. Born Jan. 14, 1963, in Festus, he was the son of the late Connie (Pinson) Peters and Clarence “Edward” Wideman of De Soto.
Joyce E. (Cookson) Koch, 94, Hillsboro
Joyce E. (Cookson) Koch, 94, of Hillsboro died Sept. 4, 2022. She was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in De Soto. Born April 8, 1928, in Deer Lodge, Mont., she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Edna Pearl Cookson. She was preceded in death by her...
OUTDOORS: Local artists shine in honoring Earth Day
Jefferson County artists demonstrated their talents in the virtual youth art contest sponsored by Missouri State Parks in honor of Earth Day in April. In the first and second grade category, artwork by Gabriel Sedrick of Jefferson R-7's Plattin Primary School was selected as the first-place winner, and Lena Massa of Crystal City earned third place honors. Faith Dedson of Hillsboro won third place in the third and fourth grade division. Other winners from the area included Emberly and Ellyn Drury of Bloomsdale, and Laila Underwood of Tiff.
Culver’s to be built in Crystal City on site of former Bandana’s
A Culver’s restaurant is coming to Crystal City. The restaurant will be built at 200 S. Truman Blvd. (Hwy. 61-67) on the site where a Bandana’s restaurant operated before it was destroyed by a fire in March 2013. The site has been vacant since then. Jim Robinson of...
Pevely UPS distribution center to open Sept. 26
The United Parcel Service distribution center under construction in Pevely is expected to open Sept. 26, providing about 110 permanent jobs, UPS officials said. In addition, the package delivery company soon will hire dozens of people for seasonal work. Delivery trucks departing from the 36,000-square-foot building at 8921 Weier Road...
Annual Oktoberfest in House Springs draws large crowds
An estimated 1,000 people attended the Oktoberfest held Sept. 9-11 at Donau Park in House Springs, said Joe Wendl, a member of the German Cultural Society of St. Louis, which sponsored the event. He attributed good weather to the large turnout at the event, one of the best in the...
Imperial man arrested for alleged damage to Arnold hotel room
A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly damaging a door, walls and furniture in a room at the Drury Inn hotel, causing about $1,000 in damage. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the room at the hotel, 3800 Hwy. 141, Arnold Police reported. At about 4:40...
Festus High grad, former administrator named to R-6 hall of fame
Ken Barker, a 1972 Festus High School graduate and retired Festus R-6 administrator, said he was floored when he learned he had been chosen to be inducted into the district’s hall of fame. “I was shocked when (Superintendent Nicki) Dr. Ruess called me,” Barker said. “My wife took the...
High Ridge man hurt in crash in Franklin County
A High Ridge man was seriously injured the morning of Sept. 10 in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 100 east of St. Albans Road west of Wildwood in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:38 a.m., Luis E. Martinez, 32, of High Ridge was driving a 2002...
Highway Patrol identifies victims of fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two women who died in a wrong-way accident Tuesday night, Sept. 13, on I-55 north of Hwy. 141 in Arnold. Barbara L. Monzyk, 69, of Fenton and Emilie N. Scott, 29, of Fredericktown died in the accident, the patrol reported. The accident...
Jefferson County sees three more COVID-19 deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department reported three new COVID-19-related deaths this week, bringing the county’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 572 since the start of the pandemic. The latest deaths were a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s and a man in...
THE COUNTY LINE: Wildcat fans watch a game for the ages
The atmosphere was electric enough to power the lights at Eureka’s stadium. An hour before Kirkwood and the Wildcats kicked off their annual football slugfest on Sept. 9, the Eureka parking lot off Hwy. 109 was filling to capacity. As I walked into the stadium, I could feel the...
CROSS COUNTRY OUTLOOK: Tigers face biggest challenge
Every sports program peaks. That inevitability ends dynastic championship runs, sooner or later. Many factors contribute: the competition catches up, or complacency sets in, or younger generations of athletes can’t match the intense desire of the ones before them. For the last eight years, the rest of the state...
