Milwaukee woman sentenced for hiding baby’s death in 2009
JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman convicted of hiding the death of her newborn baby more than a dozen years ago has been sentenced to six months in jail. but can avoid prison time if she completes terms of her probation. A judge on Friday ordered 46-year-old Karin Luttinen must serve three years of probation, during which time she must spend time in a Dodge County jail and perform 60 hours of community service. Luttinen can avert an 18-month prison term if she follows those instructions. The complaint in the “Baby Theresa” case says Luttinen gave birth to the baby girl in a bathtub in April 2009. She put the baby in a trash bag and left it in the woods outside of the town of Theresa.
Police need help in finding Milwaukee Man
The Milwaukee Police Department needs help in locating a man who has been missing for most of the day Saturday. 75 year old Dennis R. Pastorius was last seen on around 5:00AM Saturday morning near 22nd and Atkinson. Pastorius is described as a white male, standing 5’2”, weighing 180 pounds,...
Milwaukee Police release photo of vehicle involved in deadly Brady Street hit-and-run
MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Police Department today releasing images of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit and run on Milwaukee’s east side Sunday night. The suspect vehicle is a 2011-2018 dark grey Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police say it likely will have front end damage and missing the driver’s side mirror.
BID looking to pedestrianize Brady Street; how do locals feel?
MILWAUKEE – Brady St. may look a little different if the Brady Street Business Improvement District has their way. The group is looking to eliminate driving to make Brady St. pedestrian-only after recent crime including the hit-and-run attack that killed a man walking across the street as well as the shooting that left 4 people injured.
Wisconsin alderman on Oath Keepers membership list resigns
MADISON, Wis. — A local alderman in Wisconsin whose name appears on the membership rolls of a far-right extremist group has resigned citing safety concerns for his family. Madison Alderman Gary Halverson was among hundreds of elected officials, military members and law enforcement officers who were on a leaked list of Oath Keepers members, the group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Halverson said his resignation follows some vandalism at this house, which he said has triggered symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder for his wife. Halverson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he joined the Oath Keepers in mid-2020 without vetting the organization and has since terminated his membership.
Large house fire in Brookfield, no word on injuries
BROOKFIELD – Multiple first responders at the scene of a large house fire Friday morning. No more details released on the fire but we do know that it’s near Bradee and Shore Line, according to TMJ4 News. No word on any injuries. This is a developing story.
09-17-22 Reporter’s Notebook w/ Alex Crowe
WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them. Alex talks to Bill Graffin about the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District’s water usage advisory that was issued earlier in the week. Mike Pyritz from...
Johnson and Barnes to Debate in Milwaukee
The candidates for US Senate in Wisconsin have agreed to a debate as the midterm elections are approaching. Senator Ron Johnson and candidate for Senate Mandela Barnes have agreed to debate on October 13th at Marquette University. The debate will start at 6pm and is sponsored by Wispolitics.com, 620 WTMJ, and the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
Wisconsin seeking to bounce back against New Mexico State
Wisconsin will try to bounce back from its loss to Washington State when New Mexico State visits on Saturday. The Aggies haven’t won a road game in four years. The Badgers committed 11 penalties in their 17-14 loss to the double-digit underdog Cougars and need to polish their game before going to No. 3 Ohio State next week. New Mexico State’s last road win was against UTEP on Sept. 22, 2018. The Aggies’ 20-game road losing streak is the longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Indoor golf at American Family Field now open to public
MILWAUKEE – We know the American Family Field to be the home of the Brewers but baseball is not the only sport that occupies the stadium anymore. Golf has made its arrival. Friday night will be the first time new X-Golf simulators will be open to the public. That’s seven indoor golf simulator bays covering two floors with “expansive views” of the field being offered at three of them.
