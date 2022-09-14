Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Whiskey pivots business model, closes downtown tasting room
The doors of the Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s downtown tasting room have closed, and for the next couple of Saturdays owners Nathan and Jessica Newhall will be selling off their inventory as the company moves in a new direction. “The Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s bar and restaurant is closing — well...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa River opens to fishing in downtown Steamboat, again
Due to recent rain and cooler temperatures, Colorado Parks and Wildlife lifted a voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River on Friday, Sept. 16. The closure extending from Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area to the west boundary of Steamboat Springs was the last closure in the Northwest Region, according to a news release.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
End in sight for city’s sewer interceptor project, culvert rehab begins
Back in July, the Mount Werner Water and Sanitation District started work on phase 3 of a sewer interceptor project and recently passed the 70% completion mark. “The project has hit a milestone and the light is at the end of the tunnel, or PVC pipe so to say,” said Frank Alfone, the Mount Werner Water and Sanitation District’s general manager, in a press release.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Parks and Rec waiting to learn more before altering Steamboat’s e-bike policy
Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 to reflect that class-3 e-bikes have a pedal assist up to 28 miles per hour. Steamboat Springs has had regulations on e-bikes for years, strengthening the rules with an ordinance in early 2021. While it’s been relatively successful, enforcing the rules has been a challenge in Steamboat, as many e-bike users have been spotted in restricted areas such as the Emerald Mountain Trails Network.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Found remains and North Park wolves update: The most-read articles this week
1. More human remains found during North Routt search. Detectives with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Routt County Search and Rescue conducted a search in North Routt County on Friday, Sept. 9, following the discovery of a human skull earlier in the week. 2. 2022 fall foliage forecast:...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Explore More: Seven events not to miss this weekend
Free Guided Walking Tours of the Yampa River Botanic Park. Friday, Sept. 16, 10-11:30 a.m. Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane, Steamboat Springs. Enjoy a free guided walking tour of the Yampa River Botanic Park led by Board members and volunteers. Learn about the history of the Botanic Park and the plants that thrive in the Yampa Valley.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mythology breaks ground on new west Steamboat campus
Earlier this week, Scott Yeates couldn’t help but smile as he watched construction workers begin the process of transforming the former Butcherknife Brewery building into the new home of Mythology Distillery. “Oh, it’s so nice to see some activity out here,” Yeates said as he walked through the old...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat water officials are confident users will meet limitations during treatment plant closure
Michelle Carr with the City of Steamboat Springs and Tyler Gilman at Mount Werner Water District are watching water-use levels carefully hour by hour as water users have been asked to stop outdoor watering and conserve more indoors. “Today is really where the proof is in the pudding,” said Carr,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
HR Foods brings lineup of top-secret sauces, more to Warehouse Food Hall
HR Foods, a restaurant in the Warehouse Food Hall, is the most recent incarnation of proprietor Hank Robertson’s passion for cooking and serving excellent food. Born in West Virginia, Robertson came to Colorado when he was 15 years old, and early on, he discovered cooking as an avenue for his creativity.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fly-in celebrates airport appreciation day in Steamboat
The Steamboat Springs Airport – Bob Adams Field is celebrating the annual fly-in and Airport Appreciation Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, according to a news release from the city. “The Fly-In & Airport Appreciation Day celebrates this aviation jewel that serves Steamboat Springs,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales surpass $23M for week of Sept. 9-15
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $23.9 million across 23 sales for the week of Sept. 9-15. Property Description: 41.01 acres of agricultural land, Parcel 7 at Twenty Mile Ranch. Last sold for $315,000 in 2018. 15 Nob Street. Seller: Franklin John Chambers. Buyer: Jeffrey Walsh 2006 Irrevocable Trust.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nearly 450 runners hop off in 10th annual Run Rabbit Run 100
Hundreds gathered with their bunny ear headbands at Steamboat Resort on Friday, Sept. 16, to embark on the 10th annual Run Rabbit Run 100 mile race. Featuring athletes from 45 states and 14 countries, Run Rabbit Run is one of the most competitive races in the country and grants the largest prize total of any trail race in the world.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Northwest Colorado Health: Celebrate affordable assisted living in our community at The Haven OctoberFest
The halls of The Haven Assisted Living are full of joy. You may hear someone playing the piano, a rowdy game of cornhole outside on the patio, or the beloved pet parakeets tweeting away. There are beautiful group coloring pages set up, puzzles and books available near the fireplace, and snacks and beverages set out in the community dining area all day. It’s warm, inviting, and a home where caregivers, residents, family members and community members come together as an extended family and create joyful, happy memories.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs year-to-date sales tax revenue up almost 23% after July numbers released
While accommodations tax revenue was down for July, total sales tax collections were 5.94% higher than last year. The city collected $3.3 million dollars this past July compared to $3.1 million in July 2021. The year-to-date sales tax revenue is 22.72% higher than last year, about $23.7 million compared to...
skyhinews.com
Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge
Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Award-winning film Birds of America screens at library
Bud Werner Memorial Library is presenting a free community screening of the new award-winning film “Birds of America” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 in Library Hall. “Birds of America” retraces the steps of John James Audubon who traveled along the Mississippi in the early 19th century capturing a range of birds in dramatic paintings. His work recorded the diversity of species in America before many were wiped from the Earth.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Post-facilitation survey at Steamboat high school shows improvement, work ahead
A survey of Steamboat Springs High School staff that participated in an effort to facilitate a better relationship with school administration shows staff are coming to school with a positive attitude, though transparency, collaboration and trust remain areas for improvement. Easing tensions at the high school that came to a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat volleyball dominates Coal Ridge in straight sets
Coming off back-to-back losses, Steamboat Springs volleyball traveled to New Castle for a match against Coal Ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The girls were able to take control early in the game and get right back on track with a 3-0 victory over the Titans. This win improves their season...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Fran Meacham
Fran Meacham of Hayden died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at her home. She was 77. Fran’s potluck will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Dry Creek Park in Hayden. Meat and drinks will be provided. Please feel free to bring a dish to share.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat soccer drops third straight Thursday night
The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team hit a rough patch in the schedule, suffering shut outs in three consecutive games, most recently at home against Battle Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 15. Entering the second half with no score, Battle Mountain came out strong for the final 40 minutes of play...
