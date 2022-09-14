ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Donald Sterling
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

It’s been said before, but that’s only because all truisms have: Father Time is undefeated. Even professional athletes cannot escape his grasp. At times, it can be difficult to watch our favorite NBA players age of their primes. On the other hand, it’s inevitable. NBA players can seem...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance

Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Sports#Mercury#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
WNBA
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Bringing Back a Familiar Face

The Celtics reportedly have plans for how they'll fill their 20th and final offseason roster spot. They've already agreed to training-camp deals with former first-round picks Noah Vonleh, Bruno Caboclo, Denzel Valentine, and Justin Jackson; the same goes for former second-round selection Jake ...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Robert Horry Reveals He Was The First NBA Player To Record 100 Blocks, 100 Steals, And 100 Threes In A Season, Mistakenly Said Dirk Nowitzki Did It Next

Robert Horry is the definition of a 'winner' in the modern era of NBA basketball. The power forward was one of the early innovators of the 3-and-D role on the court, as Horry was a big man with a beautiful shooting stroke, hitting some amazing game-winners in his career. At the same time, he had active hands to force steals and the ability to roam and block shots.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy