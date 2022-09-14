Read full article on original website
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
Yardbarker
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news
The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they have signed Chris Chiozza, who played for the Golden State Warriors last season.
NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Obama reportedly scolded Stephen Curry when the Warriors star joked that the moon landing was fake
Stephen Curry received a "stern" email from Barack Obama, saying Curry had been irresponsible by promoting a conspiracy about the moon landing.
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
Miami Heat Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s been said before, but that’s only because all truisms have: Father Time is undefeated. Even professional athletes cannot escape his grasp. At times, it can be difficult to watch our favorite NBA players age of their primes. On the other hand, it’s inevitable. NBA players can seem...
Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance
Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
When Will This Talented NBA Point Guard Be Signed?
On September 15, NBA veteran Dennis Schroder is celebrating his 29th birthday. However, he still remains a free agent. Over his career, he has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Light Punishment Of Suns Owner Robert Sarver Hurts NBA’s Reputation
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a champion for equality and social justice for the majority of his life, making for part of his legacy just as important as his on-court heroics for the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers. Hence, it was inevitable Abdul-Jabbar would have some thoughts on the investigation...
'Our league definitely got this wrong': LeBron James and other NBA figures respond to Robert Sarver decision
LeBron James and Chris Paul have criticized the NBA for the punishment handed down to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, who this week was fined $10 million and suspended for a year after an independent investigation found he engaged in hostile, racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior.
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
Video: Kawhi Leonard Spotted With Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony
Kawhi, D-Rose, and Melo are each enjoying the offseason
Celtics Bringing Back a Familiar Face
The Celtics reportedly have plans for how they'll fill their 20th and final offseason roster spot. They've already agreed to training-camp deals with former first-round picks Noah Vonleh, Bruno Caboclo, Denzel Valentine, and Justin Jackson; the same goes for former second-round selection Jake ...
Boston Celtics Land Bradley Beal In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you’re a fan of the NBA, and you’re not a fan of the Boston Celtics…you’re probably jealous of fans of the Boston Celtics. It’s not often that a team with such a storied past has such a bright future. The Celtics dominated the NBA...
Yardbarker
Robert Horry Reveals He Was The First NBA Player To Record 100 Blocks, 100 Steals, And 100 Threes In A Season, Mistakenly Said Dirk Nowitzki Did It Next
Robert Horry is the definition of a 'winner' in the modern era of NBA basketball. The power forward was one of the early innovators of the 3-and-D role on the court, as Horry was a big man with a beautiful shooting stroke, hitting some amazing game-winners in his career. At the same time, he had active hands to force steals and the ability to roam and block shots.
