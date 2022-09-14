Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp
At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
Santa Barbara Edhat
An Un-BEE-Lieveable Rescue
An un-bee-lieveable 10,000 honeybees were rescued from a signpost in Lompoc on Thursday. The massive swarm was discovered inside a wooden pole with signage warning of a stop sign ahead along eastbound Highway 246, west of V Street. Super Bee Rescue is caring for the bees.
Santa Barbara Edhat
New Animal Services Director for Santa Barbara County Announced
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is pleased to announce that after an extensive recruitment process, Sarah Aguilar has been selected as the new County Animal Services Director. Aguilar brings a wealth of experience in animal welfare and management and has actively led nationally-recognized organizations in leadership development, innovative partnerships, and community engagement.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Small Brush Fire Extinguished on Turnpike Onramp
A small brush fire was extinguished on the Turnpike Road northbound onramp Saturday afternoon. At 12:49 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area and discovered a small patch of vegetation of grass pushing smoke onto the freeway. The northbound lanes were shut down for several minutes due to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
MOVIES WAY BACK WHEN: “In Old California When the Gringoes Came”
The American Film Company, the "Flying A," settled in Santa Barbara in 1912, but other silent movie studios filmed here before that. In fact, movies made by other film companies might have inspired the "Flying A" to move here. In 1911, the Selig Polyscope studio filmed here, probably to use...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bird Tests Positive for West Nile Virus in Ventura County
On September 13, 2022, the Ventura County Environmental Health Division (Division) received confirmation from the California Department of Public Health that a bird collected during the fourth week of August from the City of Simi Valley area tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). This is the first bird collected in 2022 to test positive for WNV in Ventura County. There are no confirmed human cases at this time.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Small Plane Crashes on Ventura Beach
There are no injuries reported as a single engine plane crashed onto a Ventura Beach Friday afternoon. Around 4:40pm, the propeller plane was carrying three occupants when it crashed into the jetty of Marina Park off Pierpont Ave near the Harbor, according to the Ventura Police Department. There were no...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Doug Margerum Nominated Winemaker of the Year
Doug Margerum and the Margerum Wine Company announce Doug’s nomination as Winemaker of the Year for the 23rd anniversary of Wine Enthusiast’s coveted Annual Wine Star Awards, which honors individuals and companies that make outstanding contributions to the wine and alcohol beverage world. Winners will be announced in the magazine’s Best of Year Issue in December 2022.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Homeless Camps in Old Town Goleta
I have been seeing homeless people living at the end of Magnolia Street in Old Town Goleta. I send many messages to the city and they tell me they deal with it, but the trash is left. Some residents want to clean it up ourselves but worry about possible confrontations....
Santa Barbara Edhat
SBCC Extended Learning Names New Vice President
At their meeting on Sept. 15, the Santa Barbara Community College District Board of Trustees announced that Carola Smith has been selected to serve as Vice President, School of Extended Learning, for Santa Barbara City College (SBCC). She will begin serving in the role immediately. Smith has served as the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Colorized Mission
Here's my next historical photo colorization attempt. The original is located in the Edson Smith Photo Collection at the SBPL. I prefer colorizing old images that have features that are still visible today...makes it more relevant for the readers. However, it makes it tougher to find an image to use in the first place!
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three Children Injured in Highway 1 Vehicle Crash
Three children, including one infant, were among those injured in a vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Lompoc Friday morning. At 9:23 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area near Santa Lucia Canyon Road for a reported multi-vehicle collision. Vandenberg Space Force firefighters and Air Support Unit Helicopter 3 also responded to the area to assist.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Assault N. Quarantina and De La Guerra
Just the norm over on the Eastside as always. Laceration to ear on victim. Suspect 50 year HMA. Last seen towards Ortega Park.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Child Passenger Car Seat Safety Check on Saturday
The Santa Barbara Area California Highway Patrol office will be doing a Child Passenger Safety Seat Check on Saturday, September 17, 2022, between 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The event is by appointment only and the address will be disclosed once the appointment is made. Currently 4 out of...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Love for Lety! Fundraiser for Local Artist Battling Cancer
Join Carpinteria artists for an evening of music, food, art, and giving in support of fellow artist and friend Lety Garcia whose endless generosity has helped so many. Now Lety is battling cancer and needs our help. Date: Sunday, September 18. Time: 4-7 PM. Location: Carpinteria Arts Center, 865 Linden...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Custody Deputies and Wellpath Staff Reverse Overdose at Main Jail
An inmate at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail was resuscitated thanks to the swift life-saving efforts of Custody Deputies and their Wellpath healthcare partners. On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Custody Deputies found an inmate down inside a shared cell. Deputies quickly vacated the other occupant of the cell and, along with Wellpath staff, began life saving measures. Jail staff suspected this was a possible overdose and administered four doses of Narcan.
