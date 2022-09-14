Read full article on original website
Sharkbait
3d ago
Can't be done. Electricity is too expensive. A friend got an electric bill for 1k for August. They are leaving Massachusetts.
4
spike
3d ago
Total ineptness and stupidity. One city, one state at a time. The country is screwed. Total morons.
4
3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins’ Globe Summit talk
“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
Boston 25 Gets Real: New law will allow some Mass. communities to ban fossil fuel hookups
Boston 25 is Getting Real about climate change and examining ideas to help prepare our region for the consequences of more extreme weather. A new state law will allow some communities to ban fossil fuel hookups for new construction and major renovations. The Driscoll School in Brookline is being built...
wgbh.org
First-in-the-nation step from New England EPA will regulate stormwater runoff in 3 Mass. urban rivers
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England office has taken a first-in-the-nation step toward reducing stormwater runoff in urban rivers. The regional office is setting up a new regulatory regime that will focus on private landowners with an acre or more of impervious surfaces — like parking lots, roofs and driveways — and will hold them responsible for the polluting stormwater that runs into three Boston-area waterways: the Charles, Neponset and Mystic Rivers. It’s the first time such regulations will be used in a major urban area anywhere in the country.
What to know about Boston’s new diversity and equity rules for developers
“This new policy is about ensuring success is spread across our communities, while incentivizing sustainable growth and creating more transparent processes.”. Thanks to the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s new diversity, equity and inclusion policy, developers of certain projects will have to get specific about their plans for fostering participation by women and monitories before they put a shovel in the ground.
Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
wgbh.org
Where do the Jan. 6 cases stand in Massachusetts?
On Wednesday, former Natick Town Meeting member Suzanne Ianni became the latest Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to crimes related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She’s one of eight Massachusetts residents who have been charged a year and a half later, and faces a maximum of six months in prison and five years’ probation.
WCVB
Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers
BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
WCVB
Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week
BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
whdh.com
MBTA workers tell oversight committee transit system leaders are ignoring issues on the T
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA workers told a state oversight committee Wednesday that the transit system’s leaders are ignoring issues on the T, saying they’ve raised concerns but felt nothing was done. Bus driver Toni Hobbs said she and her co-workers often have suggestions to make the MBTA better...
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
railfan.com
Non-Profit Looks to Acquire ‘Flying Yankee’ from State of New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H. — A group in New Hampshire is trying to revive the restoration of Boston & Maine streamliner the Flying Yankee and announced this week it would like to acquire the train from its current owner, the State of New Hampshire. The Flying Yankee was built by the...
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true.
The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
wgbh.org
Boston's soon-to-be superintendent says BPS needs to get ‘back to basics’
Mary Skipper will begin the job as Boston's next school superintendent on Sept. 26, and she knows the transition will not be easy. The district's less-than-stellar performance in a state audit this spring necessitated an agreement between Boston Public Schools and the state to make rapid improvements in staffing, infrastructure, and transportation. A recent poll of parents showed rising dissatisfaction with the schools.
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
wgbh.org
Migrants sent north by Texas governor have begun appearing in Boston hospitals seeking help
Migrants who have been sent on buses from the Texas border to New York and Washington, D.C., have already begun showing up at Boston-area hospitals seeking medical and housing help. GBH News confirmed with several hospitals that homeless migrants sent north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have ended up in...
DPH: Supply of new Moderna COVID vaccine booster is ‘temporarily limited’
There are, however, "ample supplies" of the Pfizer booster shots. Massachusetts residents looking to get a jab of the new Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster may have to wait a bit longer. There is a “temporarily limited supply” of the vaccine shots nationally, as the Cambridge-based manufacturer ramps up its production...
