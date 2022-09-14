ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullens, WV

Annual Chili Night celebration to be held in Mullens

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Mullens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Chili Night is set to take place in the city parking lot on Thursday.

The annual event is scheduled to begin at 6:00pm on September 15th, and will feature an array of exciting activities and vendors for the enjoyment of the whole family.

Along with a bouncy house, which is certain to appeal to the youngsters in attendance, several food and drink vendors will be set up and ready to serve guests at the event.

These include Jason Mullins Funnel Cakes, Hilltop Coffee, Tropical Snow, Key Baggerz Tea, as well as general baked goods, drinks, and kettle corn.

It has been announced by the City of Mullens that First Street along with parts of Howard Avenue will be closed for the occurrence of the event.

The Municipal Parking Lot will be closed for Chili Night as well, and all vehicles parked in municipal parking must be moved in time for the event.

