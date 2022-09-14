ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB rule changes could lead to more stolen base attempts. The Orioles are ready to adjust.

Jorge Mateo couldn’t contain the smile as he sat in the dugout at Rogers Centre, thinking about how large of a difference 4 1/2 inches might make. When he takes off on a steal attempt next season, the larger bases — one of a handful of Major League Baseball rule changes set to take effect next season — reduce the distance between the bags. With base size increasing from 15 inches-by-15 inches ...
