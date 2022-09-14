Read full article on original website
Rapper Charged After Allegedly Hiring Hitman
Flint, Michigan rapper Cliff Mac is facing time behind bars for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot. The 31-year-old musician, real name Clifton E. Terry III, was formally indicted Wednesday, Aug. 24 on multiple charges after he allegedly paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights, Michigan woman.
Cardi B pleads guilty to assault charges: ‘I’ve made some bad decisions’
Cardi B has pleaded guilty to assault charges related to a fight at a New York strip club in 2018. The rapper was set to go to trial this week but accepted a plea deal which avoids prison time. It results in her being charged with third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment while 10 other charges were dismissed.
26 Alleged Gang Members Accused of Orchestrating Celebrity Home Invasions in Atlanta
A total of 26 alleged gang members were indicted this week for allegedly carrying out a series of celebrity home invasions across the metro Atlanta area. On Monday, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office released a 220-page indictment accusing the people named of being connected to a gang behind the home invasions and burglaries targeting celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta, WSB-TV reports.
Arrest in Monday murder
29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
PnB Rock Detailed Encounter With L.A. Gang Members Days Before His Death
PnB Rock spoke about a recent brush with Los Angeles gang members in an interview with DJ Akademiks that was recorded just days before his death. The Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California on Monday afternoon (September 12).
Tekashi69’s Girlfriend Arrested for Allegedly Punching Him Outside a Restaurant
The girlfriend of a rapper who snitched on the Bloods found herself in Miami jail Monday after he told police she punched him in the face. Tekashi69, who agreed to a 2020 plea deal with the feds over a series of gang robberies and shootings in exchange for testifying against his associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, was seen arguing with his girlfriend Rachel Wattley outside of the Miami restaurant Kiki on the River. Wattley, also known by her rap name Jade, was witnessed by a nearby security guard throwing several swings at her boyfriend, and reportedly left a minor injury on Tekashi’s left cheek. Wattley is being held at Miami-Dade jail on a battery charge related to the domestic violence. The whole incident, which began inside the restaurant but spilled onto the street, was reportedly caught on security camera footage from inside the establishment, according to TMZ. The pair have been together for three years and have a 7-year-old child together.
“Godfather” of Gorilla Stone Gang Gets 20+ Years For Racketeering In Casanova RICO Case
An exclusive report from VladTV has revealed that the rapper Casanova’s co-defendant and the “Godfather” of the “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” was sentenced the 20 years plus eight months in federal prison for racketeering this week. Federal prosecutors recommended 2-24 years behind bars for Donovan...
Man Arrested for Murder of Rapper Pat Stay
Adam Drake was arrested on Sept. 10 in the death of Canadian rapper Pat Stay. The 36-year-old performer was stabbed in downtown Halifax, Nova Scotia in the early morning hours of Sept. 4. Drake, 31, is facing a first-degree murder charge. Drake was arrested in Tantallon, police said Sunday. He...
2Pac's Stepfather Mutulu Shakur Denied Compassionate Release: Report
Tupac Shakur's stepfather, Mutulu Shakur, was denied a compassionate release by a federal judge this week, Vlad TV reports. Shakur was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he was convicted of conspiracy to rob an armored truck in 1984. Despite his increasing health issues, including multiple myeloma and bone marrow cancer, U.S. Senior District Judge Charles S. Haight struck down the request for a compassionate release.
‘Sweetie Pie’s’ star Tim Norman convicted of arranging nephew’s murder
ST. LOUIS — A federal jury on Friday convicted a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew. The jury deliberated about 17 hours over three days before reaching its verdict in the...
Security Guard Who Gave PnB Rock First Aid Speaks Out
The security guard who was seen administering first aid to PnB Rock after he was shot at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles recalled the moment he noticed the rapper dying to a reporter for Rolling Stone. He had tried to get Rock to maintain control of his breathing to no avail.
Rapper Mystikal to be arraigned on rape, other charges
NEW ORLEANS — The Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer Mystikal is scheduled for arraignment on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman, and illegally possessing drugs at his Louisiana home. Charges the performer will face during his arraignment Monday will include first-degree rape, which carries an automatic life sentence...
Why Sins of Our Mother's Director Thinks Lori Vallow’s Alleged Crimes Were Preventable
Watch: Kim Kardashian Starting True Crime Podcast With Spotify. Skye Borgman is the director behind some of the most popular true crime documentaries of the last decade, including Abducted in Plain Sight and Girl in the Picture. Her latest project Sins of Our Mother sheds new light on the alleged crimes of Lori Vallow, who is accused of murdering her two children, JJ and Tylee. Lori's pleaded not guilty to all charges.
PnB Rock's Body Set to be Released Amid Tensions with Officials, Family
PnB Rock's body is ready to be released to his family, but the process behind the scenes has been drama-filled between them and officials ... and actually required police intervention. Sources tell TMZ ... PnB Rock's mother wanted her son's body right away because of religious reasons, but the medical...
