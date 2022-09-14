Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Civil service board removes Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Chris Estess' brief stint as Bossier City police chief is over. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously to remove Estess from his position at the recommendation of Mayor Tommy Chandler. Estess did not attend the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shriners Children’s Celebrates 100th Anniversary
SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday was a big day for Shriners Children's Hospitals. The non-profit celebrated its 100 year anniversary. Over the last century, Shriners has provided life-changing care for more than 1.5 million children. The legacy began right here in Shreveport, when the very first Shriner's Children's opened its doors...
KPVI Newschannel 6
DPPJ to consider DA's request to cover ADA salary; 2 make accusations
MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto district attorney’s request last week for additional money to cover the cost of another assistant to be dedicated to representation of the Police Jury brought allegations of malfeasance and misuse of funds from two who frequently criticize the D.A. In August, District Attorney...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Man charged in Shreveport road rage shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is accused of injuring a man Thursday when he allegedly fired gunshots at another vehicle in a road rage incident, Shreveport police said Friday in a news release. Jaylen Stewart, 21, was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a...
