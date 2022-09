WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, September 11, 2022, Trooper D.A. Northcraft and Trooper D.V. Bickerstaff responded to a call in Salem, West Virginia regarding a juvenile that had drowned in a pond located at a residence.

When Troopers arrived on scene they found a 17 month old, male, juvenile deceased. The juvenile was transported to United Hospital Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing.