In From the Side review – gay rugby drama is too slow on its feet
Writer-director Matt Carter’s crowdfunded love story has an underdog spirit but a plodding script
Woody Allen Announces Retirement From Filmmaking At 86, Says ‘Wasp 22’ Will Be Final Movie
Woody Allen has announced that he will be retiring from filmmaking after the release of his next film. The 86-year-old filmmaker is set to begin production on his final feature in the coming fall, and has told a Spanish newspaper he plans for this to be his last one. In an interview with La Vanguardia ahead of Wasp 22, to be filmed in Europe, Allen said: “My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing.” He added that his next project will be a novel. In his long career, Allen has received a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations for Best...
