Woody Allen has announced that he will be retiring from filmmaking after the release of his next film. The 86-year-old filmmaker is set to begin production on his final feature in the coming fall, and has told a Spanish newspaper he plans for this to be his last one. In an interview with La Vanguardia ahead of Wasp 22, to be filmed in Europe, Allen said: “My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing.” He added that his next project will be a novel. In his long career, Allen has received a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations for Best...

