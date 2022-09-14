ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I had the latest COVID booster: What happened next?

By Marcela Chavez
 3 days ago

The following article represents an opinion from the author.

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The new COVID-19 Bivalent booster is already available so on Sunday I decided to be brave (because I am scared of needles) and get it along with the flu shot.

I made an appointment at a close-to-home CVS Pharmacy to get both vaccines. When I arrived on Sunday the process was smooth. I decided to get each vaccine on each arm: in the left arm a COVID-19 booster (Pfizer) and in the right arm a flu shot.

I had to wait for 15 minutes in case of a negative reaction, but I was feeling fine.

Then I went to have lunch and grocery shopping. I was previously told by those administering the vaccine that I should move my arms after getting vaccinated to ease the symptoms – so I played a dancing video game.

While dancing, my arms were feeling heavy, but I finished the two-hour session and a 30-minute walk. When I went to bed the effects kicked in: I was feeling more tired than usual, I had chills, body aches, nausea, my arms were swollen where I had the vaccine and I felt a pinch in my armpits (lymph nodes doing their thing).

The good news about this is that all of these are the common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine and will go away. It is important to note that each body reacts in different ways.

The same happened to me with the second-first dose of the original COVID-19 shot, so none of this is really new to me.

One thing I know for sure is that I feel happy after getting the vaccine because although I haven’t had COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic (even when being highly exposed to it), I want to keep avoiding it while helping protect those around me.

Shawyn McIntosh
2d ago

I got a booster, made me sick af. but I'm still considering getting the next one. Not for you, but for me as I've seen alot of people, my friends pass from this bug, it creeps on you. I'm not going to stop living my life and hide in fear, so getting the booster to protect myself from a fatal infection, even though I know I'm probably going to get a little sick again.

Carrie Cogburn
3d ago

Getting both of mine on Friday at CVS in Clovis and still sticking with face mask for the winter

