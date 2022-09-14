No legal precedent for reinstating blocked abortion law in Iowa, ACLU argues in court

Lindsey Graham doubled down on his proposed federal abortion ban during an interview with Fox News on Sunday, declaring that, “If you tell the pro-life movement that we're out of business in the nation's capital, that we can't set some minimum national standard to prevent Chinese abortion policy in Maryland or California, there'll be revolt.” The South Carolina senator is seeking to block the procedure after 15 weeks—with exceptions for rape, incest, or threats to physical health—though fellow Republicans have been fearful to publicly endorse the legislation, lest they alienate voters in advance of this year's midterm elections. The party has instead sought to make abortion a states' rights issue; the vast majority of Americans believe abortion should be legal under some or all circumstances.Read more at The Daily Beast.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO