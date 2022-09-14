Richardson IQ Headquarters officially opens as 'global influencer of technology and innovation'

Read full article on original website
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New UT Southwestern Clinic to Assist Underserved Community
UT Southwestern has opened a new academic medical center serving the southern Dallas County region. Once the Sears building along Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Redbird offers services including primary care, mammography and advanced imaging, heart and cancer care, infusion therapy for the treatment of cancer, laboratory services and pharmacy services.
Return of annual festivals expected to help increase tourism in Plano
The H-E-B/Central Market Plano Balloon Festival will have balloons, vendors and more. (Courtesy Plano Balloon Festival) Hotel Occupancy Tax collections are on the rise in Plano after a downturn in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first year since 2019, two of Plano’s biggest events—the Hot...
UT Dallas opens passport center for students, faculty and community
The University of Texas at Dallas opened a new U.S. passport center on the third floor of the Student Services Building at 780 Franklyn Jenifer Drive, Ste. 762. (Courtesy PostStop Plus) The University of Texas at Dallas opened a new U.S. Passport Center on the third floor of the Student...
Toshiba’s retail division to open new hub in Frisco
The Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions retail division is expanding to Hall Park n Frisco. (Courtesy Hall Park) Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is expanding its footprint to Frisco with a new hub that will incubate future innovation. A ribbon cutting for the hub’s location at Hall Park in Frisco will take place Sept. 22.
fortworthreport.org
Perot: Reshoring, other trends favor Fort Worth, North Texas
That was the advice Ross Perot Jr. had for attendees at the Southeast Fort Worth Inc. annual awards luncheon on Sept. 16 at Texas Wesleyan University. Perot knows about growth as he explained in his discussion with NBC5 anchor and reporter Evan Anderson. Perot, chairman of The Perot Companies and Hillwood, discussed the beginnings of the AllianceTexas development, a 27,000-acre master-planned community in north Fort Worth.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution
Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
Dallas Observer
Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons
Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners
More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
dallasexpress.com
Amazon Data-Center Coming to Dallas County
Amazon plans to break ground on a new data center in the southern part of Dallas County in early 2023. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant picked DeSoto as the site for its future nine-acre data center. It will be located off Hampton Road, south of Interstate 20. Amazon Web Services, an...
airlinegeeks.com
JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies
Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today, one because it's National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
fox4news.com
Thousands pack Texas Live! for the 'longest line of sandwiches' charity event
ARLINGTON, Texas - Thousands traveled to Arlington Saturday morning to participate in the ‘Longest Line of Sandwiches’ at Texas Live!. Tango Charities, a Dallas hunger organization, is looking to break another Guinness World Record and feed 20,000 children. All sandwiches made will to food organizations across North Texas.
African American Leadership Institute Draws Large Audience, Little Media Coverage
Leaders from a range of public policy areas were joined by a sizable audience turnout at Paul Quinn College on Saturday, September 10 for the 6th annual African American Leadership Institute’s (AALI) 6th Annual Policy Summit. It was the institute’s first in-person meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The day featured a full agenda of panelists and speakers discussing some of the most pressing issues facing the African American community.
The Dripbar now open in Flower Mound
The Dripbar recently opened in Flower Mound. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened Aug. 30 in Flower Mound, according to a spokesperson for the office. It is located at 6230 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 300. The Dripbar offers IV drips for essential vitamins and nutrients. 940-222-1261. Reporter, Lewisville-Flower Mound-Highland Village.
Kendra Scott moves storefronts in Southlake Town Square
Kendra Scott opened in Southlake Town Square in fall 2015. (Courtesy Kendra Scott) Seven years after opening, Kendra Scott in Southlake Town Square is moving storefronts. Kendra Scott will be moving next door to 324 Grand Ave. E. and will open Sept. 16, according to Melanie Daifotis, Kendra Scott public relations manager. The former storefront at 321 Grand Ave. W. opened in fall 2015. Kendra Scott sells a collection of jewelry, including necklaces, watches, earrings and more. 817-442- 3859. www.kendrascott.com.
Callaway Golf distribution center in Roanoke to add embroidery service on second floor
Callaway Golf distribution center in Roanoke is getting a more than 13,000-square-feet embroidery addition on second floor. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) The Callaway Golf warehouse in the Alliance area of Fort Worth is in the process of adding to its services, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The distribution center is completing a second-floor addition inside the existing 783,465-square-foot location at 15221 N. Beach St., Roanoke, that opened in 2020. Callaway Golf Embroidery will be a 13,366-square-foot space on the second floor that will do custom embroidery on a number of items. The cost of construction is $950,000, according to the filing. Work started Sept. 1, and the estimated completion date is Jan. 1. The distribution center fulfills orders for Callaway and its other brands—Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. www.callawaygolf.com.
Frisco nonprofits move toward full strength after pandemic challenges
Frisco Family Services—a nonprofit focused on providing assistance to community members experiencing hardship—has seen a 65% increase in volunteer numbers. (Courtesy Frisco Family Services) In line with a trend seen throughout the state and the U.S., COVID-19 hit Frisco nonprofits hard. However, area nonprofits have continued to recover...
Dallas Observer
The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas
When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
fox4news.com
Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2
DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
