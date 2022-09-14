ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

Related
I-95 FM

The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up

The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Bangor, ME
Business
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Business
wabi.tv

Heart of Maine United Way kicks of 85th year with canstruction competition

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Heart of Maine United Way kicked off their 85th year Friday with a canstruction food drive. The event marks the start of their fundraising effort with a goal to bring in $1.69 million. Friday, organizations from around Bangor constructed their own can creations to compete for...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home

I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
BELFAST, ME
homenewshere.com

Climbing Katahdin and Knife Edge in Maine

Mount Katahdin, located in Baxter State Park, is the highest peak in Maine and an icon among challenging and beautiful New England hikes. Located in Millinocket, Baxter State Park encompasses 209,644 acres of wilderness thanks to the vision and initial land grant in 1931 by Percival P. Baxter, once governor of Maine.
MILLINOCKET, ME
Q97.9

My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness

Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Linus Business#Lifehacks
Q97.9

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Maine loggers participate in annual ‘Log A Load for Kids’ golf tournament

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s forest products industry came together to help local kids Friday. The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine held their 26th Annual Northern Maine Log A Load for Maine Kids Golf Tournament at JaTo Highlands in Lincoln. The tournament was dedicated in memory of Gary “Swampy”...
LINCOLN, ME
Q106.5

Glenburn House May Sell With a Pool, 20' Boat, & Potential Airbnb

As if this waterfront property on Pushaw Lake wasn't spectacular enough, the sale could include a 20' boat, smaller watercraft, and even an above-ground pool. Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine Worth The $11.2 Million. 20 Maine Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National Television Shows. Here's a...
GLENBURN, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Maine Writer

Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18

The weekend is everyone's favorite time, and with it comes the chance to get out and do something, and there is definitely no shortage of events going on this weekend. There are harvest fairs and craft fairs and agricultural fairs. There are car shows, and if you enjoy the Shriners with their little cars and clowns, then you will want to make sure you check out their parade Saturday. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you have a good weekend and share this with your friends and family so they can also find something to do this weekend. Have a great weekend, everybody!
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hands-on history at Cole Land Transportation “Night at the Museum”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The line stretched out the door at the Cole Land Transportation Museum for Thursday’s “Night at the Museum” promotion. Open for extended hours, the night also offered a twist - live performers standing in as period experts on the museum’s various vehicles and artifacts.
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

UMaine plan to convert iconic buildings into campus hotel moves forward

Two of the oldest buildings on the University of Maine campus in Orono will undergo a $28 million transformation to become an 95-room boutique hotel, thanks to a public-private partnership forged by the university, a Chicago investment management firm, and a Philadelphia real estate development company. Harrison Street, a Chicago...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

New Tesla super charging station coming to Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - There is a new Tesla super charging station in Waterville. It is still under construction and is located in the parking lot of the Hannaford supermarket on Elm Plaza. It will feature 12 charging ports, used to charge your electric vehicles. The landlord and the owner...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

“Over the Edge” event raises money for cancer prevention

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community Health Care brought a popular event back to Bangor this weekend. “Over the Edge” is an annual fundraiser for primary care cancer prevention. Participants rappel down Hollywood Casino in Bangor spreading awareness towards early detection with cancer. Organizers say going “Over the Edge”...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden couple proposes fish ladder plan for Megunticook River, Montgomery Dam rehabilitation

CAMDEN — Tony and Sally Grassi, working with landscape architect Stephen Mohr and engineer Will Gartley, have produced a rehab plan for the Montgomery Dam that incorporates a fish ladder up the Camden Falls. They presented the plan Friday afternoon to a group of residents who care deeply about what the town does at the head of the harbor, where the Megunticoook River flows in the saltwater.
CAMDEN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy