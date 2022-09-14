Read full article on original website
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up
The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
Red's Eats calls on Maine businesses to donate to lobstermen
WISCASSET, Maine — Jed Miller can be found selling lobsters out of his old red pickup truck on Main Street in Thomaston most weekdays. He told NEWS CENTER Maine business is booming later in the summer, and he normally has people calling ahead to buy lobsters from his truck.
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
wabi.tv
Heart of Maine United Way kicks of 85th year with canstruction competition
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Heart of Maine United Way kicked off their 85th year Friday with a canstruction food drive. The event marks the start of their fundraising effort with a goal to bring in $1.69 million. Friday, organizations from around Bangor constructed their own can creations to compete for...
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
homenewshere.com
Climbing Katahdin and Knife Edge in Maine
Mount Katahdin, located in Baxter State Park, is the highest peak in Maine and an icon among challenging and beautiful New England hikes. Located in Millinocket, Baxter State Park encompasses 209,644 acres of wilderness thanks to the vision and initial land grant in 1931 by Percival P. Baxter, once governor of Maine.
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
wabi.tv
Maine loggers participate in annual ‘Log A Load for Kids’ golf tournament
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s forest products industry came together to help local kids Friday. The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine held their 26th Annual Northern Maine Log A Load for Maine Kids Golf Tournament at JaTo Highlands in Lincoln. The tournament was dedicated in memory of Gary “Swampy”...
Glenburn House May Sell With a Pool, 20' Boat, & Potential Airbnb
As if this waterfront property on Pushaw Lake wasn't spectacular enough, the sale could include a 20' boat, smaller watercraft, and even an above-ground pool. Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine Worth The $11.2 Million. 20 Maine Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National Television Shows. Here's a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18
The weekend is everyone's favorite time, and with it comes the chance to get out and do something, and there is definitely no shortage of events going on this weekend. There are harvest fairs and craft fairs and agricultural fairs. There are car shows, and if you enjoy the Shriners with their little cars and clowns, then you will want to make sure you check out their parade Saturday. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you have a good weekend and share this with your friends and family so they can also find something to do this weekend. Have a great weekend, everybody!
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
wabi.tv
Former Taylor Bait Buildings to be repurposed as outdoor center thanks to Ware Butler donation
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The former Taylor Bait buildings are getting a facelift with the help of Ware Butler Building Supply. The Orono Economic Development Corporation is renovating the buildings to repurpose them as the Caribou Bog Trail Center. It will be a four-season outdoor center. Thanks to a donation...
wabi.tv
Hands-on history at Cole Land Transportation “Night at the Museum”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The line stretched out the door at the Cole Land Transportation Museum for Thursday’s “Night at the Museum” promotion. Open for extended hours, the night also offered a twist - live performers standing in as period experts on the museum’s various vehicles and artifacts.
mainebiz.biz
UMaine plan to convert iconic buildings into campus hotel moves forward
Two of the oldest buildings on the University of Maine campus in Orono will undergo a $28 million transformation to become an 95-room boutique hotel, thanks to a public-private partnership forged by the university, a Chicago investment management firm, and a Philadelphia real estate development company. Harrison Street, a Chicago...
wabi.tv
New Tesla super charging station coming to Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - There is a new Tesla super charging station in Waterville. It is still under construction and is located in the parking lot of the Hannaford supermarket on Elm Plaza. It will feature 12 charging ports, used to charge your electric vehicles. The landlord and the owner...
wabi.tv
“Over the Edge” event raises money for cancer prevention
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community Health Care brought a popular event back to Bangor this weekend. “Over the Edge” is an annual fundraiser for primary care cancer prevention. Participants rappel down Hollywood Casino in Bangor spreading awareness towards early detection with cancer. Organizers say going “Over the Edge”...
penbaypilot.com
Camden couple proposes fish ladder plan for Megunticook River, Montgomery Dam rehabilitation
CAMDEN — Tony and Sally Grassi, working with landscape architect Stephen Mohr and engineer Will Gartley, have produced a rehab plan for the Montgomery Dam that incorporates a fish ladder up the Camden Falls. They presented the plan Friday afternoon to a group of residents who care deeply about what the town does at the head of the harbor, where the Megunticoook River flows in the saltwater.
