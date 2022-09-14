ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

cw35.com

Rammstein: Boys from Berlin set to invade San Antonio

The most extreme pyro-theatrical spectacle in live music is about to come our way!. Rammstein brings its first ever full-scale North American stadium tour to San Antonio on Saturday, September 17 at The Alamodome. The Berlin sextet will be performing material spanning their eight-album discography, including songs from this year's rapturously received Zeit.
KSAT 12

King William Association says Fall Festival pop-up event is a scam

SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association and Fair’s Facebook pages warn people of a scam promoting a Fall Festival pop-up event for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25. On Thursday, The King William Fair Facebook page posted a warning for the public, stating that the ‘Fall Festival’ event was not associated with the King William Association.
foxsanantonio.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
KSAT 12

Walmart hosting Baby Savings Day in San Antonio, Spring Branch

Walmart is bringing back the Baby Savings Day sales event to two San Antonio-area stores on Sunday. The Baby Savings Day event will include giveaways, goodie bags and appearances from some fan-favorite Cocomelon characters. There will also be sales on baby items and highlights on exclusive deals for the month...
KSAT 12

Whataburger opening at San Antonio International Airport this month

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is preparing for landing at the San Antonio International Airport. The San Antonio-based burger chain is opening in the Terminal A Food Court on Friday, Sept. 23. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Airport and Whataburger officials announced the new location over a year...
KSAT 12

Person caught on video illegally going for a swim in San Antonio River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – We’ve all probably thought about it at least once, but someone actually took the plunge and swam illegally in the San Antonio River Walk recently. The incident was caught on video and shared on TikTok by user @officiallytrippin. As of Thursday, the video has more than 618,000 views and over 54,000 likes and counting.
KSAT 12

San Antonio Zoo to open Discovery PLAYce

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is opening an immersive 4,468 square-foot play space for kids called Discovery PLAYce. The grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Discovery PLAYce will take kids on a journey through some of South Texas’...
