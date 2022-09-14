BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build toward the area today bringing us plenty of sunshine. Clouds will be a bit more prevalent across the north but are expected to decrease this afternoon. A cooler and drier air mass in place will keep temperatures running several degrees below average with highs in the upper 50s to around 60° north and low to mid-60s elsewhere. With low pressure spinning to our east and high pressure building in from the west, the wind will remain gusty today, making it feel even cooler. Gusts to 25-35 MPH expected by later this morning through the afternoon. We’ve got a clear and cool night ahead tonight. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid-40s for overnight lows.

BANGOR, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO