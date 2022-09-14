Read full article on original website
wajr.com
First degree murder charges filed in downtown Morgantown shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown police have one person in custody following a suspected downtown murder Sunday. A report from police says Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, approached the rear of a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Walnut Street just after 3 a.m. and began firing a pistol into the rear passenger area.
WDTV
String of overnight fires in Marion County under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a string of overnight fires in Marion County. Fires broke out within hours of each other at three separate homes Wednesday night. The homes were all located within a few miles of each other. One house was on Sincola Ln. of Koons Run...
WDTV
Fire ravages Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire tore through the Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon. Crews responded to the fire Thursday evening. The Buckhannon Fire Department tells 5 News the fire originated in the kitchen before spreading to the attic of the two-story building. About half the building...
WTAP
Parkersburg man indicted for murder
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man charged with Murder and a man who was shot by police following a stand-off in Waverly were among the 92 people indicted by the Wood County Grand jury. Derek Burton Taylor was indicted on one count of murder. Taylor is charged in connection...
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
WDTV
Crews battle fire at Clarksburg home
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews battled a fire Friday morning at a home in Clarksburg. Firefighters were called to the home on Monroe Ave. around 7:40 a.m. where they found a fire inside. Officials on scene told 5 News it appears the fire started in the living room and much...
The Recorddelta
Local bed and breakfast damaged by fire
BUCKHANNON — The Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern, located at 236 Haynes Drive, caught fire on Thursday, September 15. Local fire departments were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6:17 p.m. Additional fire departments from surrounding counties also responded. Buckhannon Fire Department Chief J.B. Kimble confirmed that the...
wajr.com
Friday morning fire reported in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Firefighters in Clarksburg battled an early morning fire on Monroe Avenue Friday morning. First responders were called to the scene at 7:40 and found a fire in the living room. No one was home at the time of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.
Fairmont couple charged after troopers find ‘large amount’ of heroin while executing arrest warrant
A Fairmont couple is facing charges after West Virginia State Police say they went to their camper to execute an arrest warrant and ended up finding a "large amount" of heroin, bags of methamphetamine and marijuana.
WTAP
The lawyer of a local murder suspect requests co-council
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man accused of murder was back in court this Friday. The suspect’s lawyer Morgan Leach asked Judge Wharton for a co-council to be added to his team to help with the hefty workload. Wharton agreed to the request under the condition that Leach...
WTAP
Three vehicle crash on Seventh Street
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A three vehicle accident occurred this evening on Seventh Street. A little after four this evening three vehicles were involved in an accident on Seventh Street. One vehicle was able to drive away, while the other two were towed. No injuries were reported. Parkersburg police, Parkersburg...
Metro News
Brothers arrested in Elkins on warrants from Florida
ELKINS, W.Va. — Two brothers living in Elkins have been arrested for outstanding warrants from the state of Florida. Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr. said his deputies learned this week of the warrants and the location of Keith Keene through an anonymous tip. Keene was staying at a home just off Central Street in Elkins. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed the warrants out of Putnam County, Florida and went to the residence along with the West Virginia State Police and officers with the Elkins Police department.
Mon County Sheriff’s Office investigating porch piracy
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of package thefts that it said have occurred throughout the county.
WDTV
POLICE: Marijuana grow operation found at Marion County home
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is facing charges after a marijuana growing operation, weapons and drug paraphernalia were discovered at a Marion County, police said. Court documents show 28-year-old Arial Stanley is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. Officers performed a “knock and talk” at the home...
Part of Route 250 in Marion County closed next week
Part of US Route 250 will be closed next week for the installation of drainage structures and drainage pipes for the rockfall protection project, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).
4 people injured in Fairmont fire
Multiple people were injured early Thursday in a house fire in Marion County.
WTRF
Motorists pleased with new stop sign onto 16th Street
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of you may have already noticed, but a new stop sign is now up that aims to make the 16th Street onramp safer. Motorists know that it can be difficult to see traffic coming from I-70 west at this onramp, but the stop sign will allow them to take their time before venturing forward. The sign should also improve safety for motorists from I-70 west who are passing the onramp.
Wait on remains identification continues
There is still no official confirmation of the identity of the human remains found Labor Day weekend by a hiker in Coopers Rock State Forest. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Randolph County next week
A sobriety checkpoint is planned in Randolph County for next week, the West Virginia State Police's Elkins Detachment announced in a press release on Wednesday.
WDTV
Local FBI employee arrested, charged with soliciting minor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man employed by the FBI has reportedly been arrested, and is facing charges involving children. 52-year-old FBI Police officer Dale Edward Cheuvront is being charged with soliciting a minor in Harrison County. The FBI sent 5 News the following statement:. “We are aware of...
