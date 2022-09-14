Read full article on original website
Related
Investigation after 30 vehicles found burning in St. Paul
Officials are investigating a fire in St. Paul that saw 30 vehicles damaged. The St. Paul Fire Department said it was called to the fire early Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Jackson Street. They arrived to find around 30 vehicles already alight, with crews eventually able to get...
Charges: Driver killed woman, 21, while speeding away from I-94 crash
A St. Paul man behind the wheel of a BMW hit a vehicle, sped through a north Minneapolis intersection, and fatally struck a 21-year-old woman, according to charges. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, causing a collision and leaving the scene for the Wednesday incident that killed 21-year-old Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins, of Hopkins.
Man injured in Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- After two shootings in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, one person was injured in another shooting in the afternoon.Police say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nicollet Avenue around 1 p.m. A man in his early 40s suffered a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to a hospital.Officials believe that a lone shooter fired their weapon. They have not made any arrests.
Bicyclist Killed Following Crash with Car in Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Buffalo, MN man was killed after the bike he was riding and a car collided in Winona Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Matthew Tipton was biking in the area of Hwy. 61 and Vila St. when his bike made contact with a Honda Accord in the intersection around 8:40 p.m. Tipton was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Driver in crash that killed woman on I-94 ramp in Minneapolis facing charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The driver in a deadly crash that killed a 21-year-old woman near the Interstate 94 ramp in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, of St. Paul, was arrested after the crash that killed Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins...
"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin County Deputy Shot At Trying to Catch Brooklyn Center Burglary Suspects
Police say the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an incident early Thursday in which a deputy was shot at while assisting Brooklyn Center police in trying to catch possible armed burglars. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of armed...
2 shootings minutes apart in downtown Minneapolis leave 6 injured
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two shootings minutes apart from each other in downtown Minneapolis left multiple people injured early Saturday morning.Minneapolis police say they first heard gunfire around the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue South around 2:30 a.m. They found a man with potentially life-threatening injuries and transported him to the hospital. They also say they requested backup from all five precincts to deal with an aggressive crowd and to help preserve the crime scene.Minutes later, another shooting took place just blocks away on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue South, which police believe left five people injured. Officers found a man in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Man Killed in Twin Cities Motorcycle Crash
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Blaine Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, first responders received a report of a single motorcycle crash near 95th Ave NE and West 35W Service Dr. NE in Blaine around 5:20 p.m.
Motorcyclists, drivers urged to use caution at 2022 Fall Flood Run
ST PAUL, Minn. — State officials are urging safety for motorcyclists and motorists along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers for this Saturday's 2022 Fall Flood Run. Thousands of riders take the annual scenic ride on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. Saturday's official start and end of the motorcycle fundraiser begins...
fox9.com
Charges: Grandmother killed with hatchet in Kanabec County
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. A man in Ogilvie, Minnesota faces a felony murder charge after his grandmother was found brutally killed with a hatchet in her home earlier in the week. Dustin Tinklenberg, 42, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection...
Sheriff: Suspected armed burglars shoot Hennepin County deputy's squad car on I-94
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says one of its squad cars was "struck by gunfire" early Thursday morning in the north metro.Brooklyn Center police were called to the 1100 block of 57th Avenue North at about 2:30 a.m. after an armed burglary was reported on the block. A sheriff's deputy was in the area, saw the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over. A chase began, which moved onto Interstate 94, and at some point at least one bullet hit the squad. The deputy wasn't injured, and the sheriff's office says no members of law enforcement discharged their weapons.Police say no one was hurt in the burglary, and "it does not appear to be a random incident." The sheriff's office is investigating the shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-94 ramp
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An unknown woman died early Wednesday morning after she was struck by a vehicle on the entrance ramp to Interstate 94 from West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis. The woman, identified in a report from Minnesota State Patrol only as "Jane Doe", died at the scene after...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Man Accused of Hitting Driver with Baton for Honking at Him
A Golden Valley man is charged with assault after allegedly hitting a woman with a metal baton in what police describe as an act of road rage. Joseph Blanks-Humbeutel, 40, of Golden Valley is charged with second-degree assault. According to the criminal complaint:. A woman pulled up behind a silver...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Vehicle Shooting Leads to Temporary Lockdown of Nearby Schools
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting involving two vehicles that momentarily led to lockdowns at two schools. Police responded to the shooting at around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue. According to police, one car pulled up to another and fired a shot before...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis woman killed by vehicle exiting freeway
(Minneapolis MN-) A Minneapolis woman is dead after being struck by an SUV Wednesday morning. The state patrol says 21-year-old Alexandra Perkins was walking on Broadway Avenue and as she crossed the exit ramp from I-94, she was hit by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Tiwan Puller of St. Paul. Puller had exited the freeway, and after hitting Perkins, went back onto the entrance ramp and continued southbound on I-94.
(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d
Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
Police trying to ID man who carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills
Police in Ramsey County are trying to identify a man who carjacked and kidnapped a 61-year-old woman in Arden Hills Tuesday morning. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at 7:25 a.m. on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive, as the armed suspect "accosted" the woman at gunpoint as she parked in an underground ramp.
5 girls arrested for Target shoplifting, crashing stolen car
Five girls were arrested following a shoplifting, assault, and police chase in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the Target at 7535 West Broadway at 3:38 p.m., with three girls suspected to have taken goods from the store before getting into a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Minneapolis.
Woman carjacked, robbed in Arden Hills
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint and made her withdraw cash from an ATM. Sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says the incident began just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim parked her vehicle in an underground parking ramp on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive. She was immediately approached by a man with a gun who ordered her back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis.
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0