Summit County Sheriff’s Department reports damage to county ballot box

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Department reported damage to a Summit County ballot box near Fresh Market in Pinebrook on September 14.

Video surveillance revealed to Deputies that a truck made a U-turn and hit the box. They found no evidence that the incident was intentional or that it could be officially classified as vandalism. Deputies have not yet identified the suspect who caused the damage.

Luckily, no ballots were inside the box at the time of the accident, as ballots have not yet been distributed to voters around the county. Because election season is coming up, SCSD encourages citizens to “be aware of the placement of ballot boxes around the community and to be careful not to hit them.”

If you have information about this specific accident, contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 435-614-3601.

