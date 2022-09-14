ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane along I-275 in Northern Kentucky

WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along westbound I-275 at State Route 9 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Northern Kentucky, Friday evening. Click the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

High school football NKY Round-Up: Week 5

The longest winning streak in the state of Kentucky was snapped and some Bluebirds put up some big numbers in victory. Covington Catholic snapped Beechwood’s 27 game winning streak with a convincing 31-14 victory. Defense was the key for the Colonels as they held Beechwood without an offensive touchdown...
PARK HILLS, KY
#Cincinnati
WLWT 5

Ohio releases school report cards

CINCINNATI — It seems early to be talking about report cards, but they're out. The Ohio Department of Education released report cards for districts as well as individual schools throughout the state on Thursday. For Cincinnati Public Schools, the numbers show there is work to do. "Specifically around performance...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Kentucky-native becomes Air Guard's first female F-35 pilot

An Air Guard pilot made history this week at 20,000 feet after she became the first woman to pilot an F-35 fighter jet. Last week, the Air National Guard welcomed 1st lieutenant Kelsey Flannery to their ranks. Flannery, a 30-year-old former boxing instructor from Kentucky, has been training for three...
KENTUCKY STATE

