ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambrills, MD

Maryland Corn Maze set to open with a 'Jurassic Maze' theme in Gambrills

By "Disco" Don Harrison
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ryRA_0hvcdizS00

The Maryland Corn Maze will open this weekend in Gambrills. This year it is a "Jurassic Maze" theme.

They offer fun things for the kids like a zip line, a sling shot game and so much more. The favorite thing for the kids is the corn pits, there are big sand boxes with corn instead of sand.

Preparations are underway for the opening this weekend. The corn maze will go every weekend through the first weekend in November.

The corn maze has two mazes covering eight acres. One big one and a small one.

"For people who don't want to spend their whole day in the corn maze, they would rather be over here eating a fresh dipped corn dog," said Carol Paul, Maryland Corn Maze.

On October 15, 22 and 29 they will have a nighttime maze.

"The whole fun and excitement of it is you're in eight acres of corn at night in the dark and it's really fun. We have a 16 foot tower in the maze. He can guide you or he can also have fun and turn you the wrong way," said Paul.

One of the new features here will greet you as soon as you arrive. It's a quarter ton dinosaur and guess what? He has two friends with him.

"One's just a little bit of a bench for the younger kids and the other huge flying thing a crazy one," said Paul.

This does promote the farm culture in our state. There will be a petting zoo and other farm experiences.

"We also have a milking cow stating where you can milk a cow. We have pony rides," said one person.

They have a few surprise up their sleeves as well.

"Two live unicorns, the second week we're open, September 24 and 25 only," said Paul.

I thought unicorns were not around anymore.

"You got to believe for things to be real," added Paul.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
robertsnapspot.com

She May Be Hiding Some Apples

While home visiting family in Baltimore, we did a little museum musing. The Baltimore Museum of Art was a grand structure housing so many great works of art!. As I was leaving through the sculpture garden, a kind woman offered me some fruit. Thank you! I will have some. How...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

‘Field of Screams’ Returns to Olney for 22nd year

Field of Screams Maryland, the metro area’s definitive haunted attraction, opens Saturday, Sept 24 and runs through October 31, 2022. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. The event is currently vying for the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country.
OLNEY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gambrills, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
whatsupmag.com

Welcoming a Baby in the Parking Garage!

Annapolis, MD - Talk about a special delivery! Nurse Maria Moody was coming into her shift when she was approached by a father, Sean McGee, in the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) parking garage asking for help. His wife, Lindsay, was having a baby!. Maria quickly ran to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: Glass Blown Guitar

Baltimore is home to a vibrant arts and music scene, where artists born locally and abroad meet, create, and share their craft. Among the plethora of events showcasing artistic talent is the Baltimore International Guitar Competition this month. Eight guitarists from around the world have been selected to advance to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Severna Park wine and beer garden ready for its debut

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The owners of Preserve, an Annapolis farm-to-table restaurant, are gearing up for the October opening of their wine and beer garden less than seven miles away. Michelle and Jeremy Hoffman acquired the former Cafe Bretton last summer and have turned the space into Garten, a modern...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
storereporter.com

Falafel, FAO Schwarz, Pier 1 and Tuesday Morning

D.C. food truck District Falafel will open next month outside Westfield Montgomery mall, where owner Mohammad Badah is taking over the onetime Fu Shing space near Corner Bakery and Ledo Pizza. This will be the first brick-and-mortar location for the seven-year-old business. “During the pandemic, I brought my food truck to this area and the community really supported me,” Badah says. “So when I decided to open a local family restaurant, I wanted to do it here.” While the food truck focused on falafel, lamb and chicken gyros, the new place will offer a more expansive menu with salads, hummus, shawarma, vegetarian wraps, kofta, baklava and gluten-free items. The restaurant will be halal, so there won’t be any booze. This will be the second new halal restaurant to open in our area this year, following the recent debut of Naz’s on Rockville Pike.
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Mazes#What To Do#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Corn Dog#Jurassic#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
mocoshow.com

Latest Update on the Olney Ale House

“For Sale” signage is up at the Olney Ale House at 2000 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd in Olney. Owner John Roach tells us that he is looking to sell the 99-year-old building to someone that will continue to run it as the Olney Ale House restaurant. A kitchen fire caused the restaurant to shut down in 2019 and COVID-19 only compounded the issues for the restaurant. There will be additional information regarding the potential sale/reopening of the Olney Ale House in the next few weeks, according to Roach.
OLNEY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Baltimore, Maryland

Trying to fill a few gaps in your Maryland itinerary? From your home base in the big city, it’s worthwhile to tackle some of the best day trips from Baltimore, MD. All within a short drive of Maryland’s biggest city, you’ll find luscious state parks, historical towns, and even the nation’s capital!
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Tuesday Morning Secures Financing From Owners Of Pier 1, Linens ‘n Things, Modell’s, and More

Tuesday Morning, an off-price retailer of home goods and décor that has Montgomery County locations in Rockville and Aspen Hill, announced that it has entered into an agreement to secure $32 million in convertible debt financing from a special purpose vehicle (“SPV”) formed by Retail Ecommerce Ventures LLC (“REV”), the owner of a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that includes Pier 1 Imports (“Pier 1”), Linens ‘n Things, Stein Mart, Modell’s Sporting Goods, and Ayon Capital, LLC (“Ayon”). Additionally, certain members of Tuesday Morning’s management team, including Chief Executive Officer Fred Hand, are providing $3 million in convertible debt financing.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Saying goodbye to Hopkins for now

Lesser considers his nostalgia for campus life as he prepares for a semester abroad. Three hours and 36 minutes. Three hours and 36 minutes, that is, with no traffic, no stops for gas and no wrong turns. That’s the amount of time it takes for me to drive from my...
BALTIMORE, MD
thezebra.org

Orphan Vehicles Will Stir Nostalgia At Alexandria Car Show on Sept. 17

ALEXANDRIA, VA – This Saturday, Sept. 17, travel back in time at the Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum for a classic car show featuring a variety of Packards and other orphan vehicles. This show will bring together cars that are no longer manufactured – hence the term “orphan” – and will be hosted in the Lyceum parking lot. Stop by from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., it’s free to attend, and is co-sponsored by Packards Virginia and the Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy