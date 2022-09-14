ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ooltewah, TN

WDEF

Humane Educational Society celebrates National Adoption Weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — For those looking to add a furry friend to the family for a family-friendly price, Chattanooga’s Humane Educational Society has quite the offer from Friday, September 16, to Sunday, September 18. The local shelter is partnering with the Utah-based Best Friends Animal Society during National...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Antique District Hosting ‘Fall Festival’

The East Ridge Antique District (ERAD) is promoting a “Fall Festival” event going on each Saturday during the month of October. The events are free to the public and all are welcome. The schedule for the events follows:. October 1: The Green Gardinia Artisans Sidewalk Sale/Cousins Maine Lobster...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Conducting a Juvenile Death Investigation

On Friday evening at approximately 7:00 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with local fire, EMS, and rescue personnel responded to the 1200 block of Beck Road in Sale Creek for the report of two missing juveniles. It was believed the two juveniles wondered off near one of the trails near the bluff and a waterfall.
SALE CREEK, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Dorsey: Codes to be More Pro-Active

East Ridge City Manager Chris Dorsey said Wednesday that the city will stop sending some certified letters to residents who have fallen afoul of the city’s Codes Enforcement Division. “We’re going to start sending out courtesy letters,” Dorsey said in an interview at City Hall. “You can call us...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market! Come celebrate our farms and fresh picks of apples! The vendors love to join the harvest festival by making all things apple: apple pies, apple butter, apple strudel, and even apple candles and apple scented lotions. And don’t miss the works of featured artist Connie Roberts, as well as live music from Bryan Knispel and Luke Simmons and the Lovestruck.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thunder1320.com

Ben Lomand to receive nearly 24 Million in Grants – will expand broadband in unserved Coffee county

Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Ben Lomand as the recipient of nearly $24 million comprised of two broadband grants for unserved areas of Cumberland and Coffee Counties. The grants are part of the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP). Ben Lomand will be matching with a thirty percent contribution.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 20

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 20. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Sharia Ball – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Cody Buckner – Vandalism, Criminal Impersonation,...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Grundy County Herald

Mountaineer Days in Tracy City

The annual Mountaineer Days celebration was held Saturday at the entrance to the Old Shook School. Started in the late 1960s as “Old Timer’s Day,” the annual festival was renamed Mountaineer Days in the early 1970s. Last year, the number of attendees and participants was affected by COVID-19. Jimmy Coppinger returned Saturday in full hillbilly attire along with residents and visitors to the plateau.
TRACY CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bivalent#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Booster Weekend#The Health Department#Birchwood Health#Ba#Omicron
wutc.org

On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee

Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Mike Weeks- Don Ledford Back to School Giveaway Announcement

We were joined on Mix Mornings by Don Ledford Automotive Center’s Used Car Sales Manager, Mike Weeks to announce the two winners of the $1000 Back to School Giveaway for local area schools. The Cleveland City School with the most votes was Candy’s Creek Elementary School, and the Bradley...
CLEVELAND, TN
caringmagazine.org

A Healing Brew: Drinking coffee and doing good in Cleveland, Tennessee

“I just found a massive disparity between the life and actions of Jesus Christ, and the church institutions that I’ve grown up around.”. In Cleveland, Tennessee, a small town of 40,000, there are headquarters of 7 Christian Denominations and over 300 churches – but less than 20% of the people there actually attend church. A common issue reported is ‘church hurt’ – pain stemming from experiences within a church community.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a truck late Friday night. It happened just before midnight at 900 Carter Street. Police say the vehicle took off. The victim does not have life threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

