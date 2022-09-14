Read full article on original website
WDEF
Humane Educational Society celebrates National Adoption Weekend
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — For those looking to add a furry friend to the family for a family-friendly price, Chattanooga’s Humane Educational Society has quite the offer from Friday, September 16, to Sunday, September 18. The local shelter is partnering with the Utah-based Best Friends Animal Society during National...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Antique District Hosting ‘Fall Festival’
The East Ridge Antique District (ERAD) is promoting a “Fall Festival” event going on each Saturday during the month of October. The events are free to the public and all are welcome. The schedule for the events follows:. October 1: The Green Gardinia Artisans Sidewalk Sale/Cousins Maine Lobster...
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Conducting a Juvenile Death Investigation
On Friday evening at approximately 7:00 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with local fire, EMS, and rescue personnel responded to the 1200 block of Beck Road in Sale Creek for the report of two missing juveniles. It was believed the two juveniles wondered off near one of the trails near the bluff and a waterfall.
WTVCFOX
How it started, how it's going: CFD shares adorable photos of future & current firefighter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's a rare thing to capture a moment on film showing a child staring down their future career. Fortunately the Chattanooga Fire Department has a new firefighter whose mother snapped the right shots at the right time. The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) shared some adorable photos...
Four mothers gave birth to four drug-free babies in one month with help of Monroe Co. program
VONORE, Tenn. — In Tennessee, around 1% of births involve children born with "Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome." The name described conditions that an infant may be born with as it experiences withdrawal from drugs it could have been exposed to in the womb. NAS is often caused when a woman...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Dorsey: Codes to be More Pro-Active
East Ridge City Manager Chris Dorsey said Wednesday that the city will stop sending some certified letters to residents who have fallen afoul of the city’s Codes Enforcement Division. “We’re going to start sending out courtesy letters,” Dorsey said in an interview at City Hall. “You can call us...
WTVC
Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market! Come celebrate our farms and fresh picks of apples! The vendors love to join the harvest festival by making all things apple: apple pies, apple butter, apple strudel, and even apple candles and apple scented lotions. And don’t miss the works of featured artist Connie Roberts, as well as live music from Bryan Knispel and Luke Simmons and the Lovestruck.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga mom who lost teen daughter in crash advocates for driver's education classes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Teen drivers in Tennessee are not required to take a driver's education class before getting their license, but the state department highly recommends it. Now, a Chattanooga mom who lost her daughter to a teen driver is advocating for teaching teens how to be prepared on...
thunder1320.com
Ben Lomand to receive nearly 24 Million in Grants – will expand broadband in unserved Coffee county
Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Ben Lomand as the recipient of nearly $24 million comprised of two broadband grants for unserved areas of Cumberland and Coffee Counties. The grants are part of the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP). Ben Lomand will be matching with a thirty percent contribution.
WTVC
Two minors go missing in Sale Creek, one found at base of waterfall, HCSO says
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — Two minors went missing on a trail in Sale Creek Friday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. One was found safe but the other was found at the base of a waterfall, HCSO says. The incident happened around 7p.m. at the 1200 block of Beck...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 20
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 20. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Sharia Ball – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Cody Buckner – Vandalism, Criminal Impersonation,...
Grundy County Herald
Mountaineer Days in Tracy City
The annual Mountaineer Days celebration was held Saturday at the entrance to the Old Shook School. Started in the late 1960s as “Old Timer’s Day,” the annual festival was renamed Mountaineer Days in the early 1970s. Last year, the number of attendees and participants was affected by COVID-19. Jimmy Coppinger returned Saturday in full hillbilly attire along with residents and visitors to the plateau.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Investigates School Threat at Signal Mountain Middle High School; Juvenile Arrested
On September 06, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services was advised by the School Resource Deputy assigned to Signal Mountain Middle High School that a shooting threat had been made against the facility. The school threat was communicated anonymously by electronic means. An investigation was initiated and a suspect...
wutc.org
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee
Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
mymix1041.com
Mike Weeks- Don Ledford Back to School Giveaway Announcement
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Don Ledford Automotive Center’s Used Car Sales Manager, Mike Weeks to announce the two winners of the $1000 Back to School Giveaway for local area schools. The Cleveland City School with the most votes was Candy’s Creek Elementary School, and the Bradley...
Athens city council member files petition to oust mayor
A member of the Athens City Council has filed a petition seeking to oust Mayor William Bo Perkinson over claims that he knowingly prevented him from speaking or making motions at council meetings.
Courthouse News Service
Panel asked to hold Georgia’s ‘carpet capital’ liable for contaminated drinking water
ATLANTA (CN) — The 11th Circuit heard arguments Tuesday from a group of residents from Rome, Georgia, who want an upstream city to be held liable for allowing chemical contamination from carpet manufacturers to get through a water treatment facility. Deemed "the carpet capital of the world," nearly 90%...
caringmagazine.org
A Healing Brew: Drinking coffee and doing good in Cleveland, Tennessee
“I just found a massive disparity between the life and actions of Jesus Christ, and the church institutions that I’ve grown up around.”. In Cleveland, Tennessee, a small town of 40,000, there are headquarters of 7 Christian Denominations and over 300 churches – but less than 20% of the people there actually attend church. A common issue reported is ‘church hurt’ – pain stemming from experiences within a church community.
WTVCFOX
Whose right-of-way? Neighbors in LaFayette clash over access to private road
LaFAYETTE, Ga. — Getting home is easy for most folks. But it's been an ongoing battle for residents in one neighborhood just north of LaFayette in Walker County. They say one family is making the road dangerous and damaging to their vehicles. Melvin Moody lives on East Warren road...
WTVC
Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a truck late Friday night. It happened just before midnight at 900 Carter Street. Police say the vehicle took off. The victim does not have life threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
