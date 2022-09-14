Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
City of Gautier unveils new logo
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Out with the old, in with the new. That’s the motto around Gautier City Hall as it begins phasing out its old logo with the new one. You’ll already see the new design on the city’s social media platforms. But what about other areas, like the water tower? We asked the mayor about that.
WLOX
LIVE: 13th Annual Mississippi Songwriters Festivals draws people into Ocean Springs
Award winning songwriter and recording artist, Karen Reynolds, spoke with students about what it takes to make it big in the business. The excitement from the kids is understandable. But it’s the adults who appreciate that this is the first time in more than 40 years that North Gulfport has had an elementary school playground.
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club holds “Paws Under the Oaks” event
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club earned a round of applause in Gulfport. “Paws Under the Oaks” drew in about 100 dogs representing about 40 different breeds as part of the “American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership Day.”. The three hour event...
Picayune Item
Community Center nearing completion in city of Picayune
A community center under construction along Beech Street in Picayune by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors is nearing completion. During the Sept. 6 meeting of the Board, County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin asked for approval to purchase 12 tables and 96 chairs for the facility at an expense of $3,300. Lumpkin said the only work remaining is flooring and doors on the new facility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourmshome.com
Major Beach Renovations Set for Front Beach in Ocean Springs
A popular Mississippi Gulf Coast beach is about to get a major makeover when a multi-million dollar development comes to life. The first step toward the $11 million project was the purchase of the dormant and dilapidated Fayard property on Front Beach in Ocean Springs. The price tag for the...
WLOX
Tito Jackson and Kenny Neal perform at Ground Zero Blues Club-Biloxi
Award winning songwriter and recording artist, Karen Reynolds, spoke with students about what it takes to make it big in the business. The excitement from the kids is understandable. But it’s the adults who appreciate that this is the first time in more than 40 years that North Gulfport has had an elementary school playground.
mississippifreepress.org
Class Action Suit Targets Private Companies Using Cameras for Vehicle Insurance Fees
Amy Divine, a Madison, Miss., resident, opened a mail envelope on July 1, 2022, and discovered an official-looking ticket from the Ocean Springs Police Department claiming she owned a vehicle that passed through the city on March 22, 2022, “without vehicle insurance.”. The letter, dated April 4, 2022, indicated...
WLOX
Pascagoula Public Library hosts AARP voter registration drive
In Their Shoes: Miss Mississippi shows ranch life roots, prepares to take on nationals. On today's 'In Their Shoes,' we meet our reigning Miss Mississippi USA, Hailey White, as she prepares to go to nationals. 'Paws Under the Oaks' event encourages responsible dog ownership. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Happening Sept. 17th: Festival Hispano De Pascagoula
Award winning songwriter and recording artist, Karen Reynolds, spoke with students about what it takes to make it big in the business. The excitement from the kids is understandable. But it’s the adults who appreciate that this is the first time in more than 40 years that North Gulfport has had an elementary school playground.
Mississippi Press
Closin’ in on Cruisin’
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
WLOX
Pascagoula celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Festival Hispano
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, holding a Festival Hispano at Pascagoula Beach Park. “We wanted to include everybody. We got Resurrection, we got Pascagoula-Gautier School District, we got local churches, we got local salsa bands that are singing,” said Lazaro Rovira. “We wanted to make it Hispanic, we want it to involve all the local Hispanic businesses as well.”
WLOX
Music hall of famer visits Colmer Middle School
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Award winning songwriter and recording artist Karen Reynolds spoke with students at Colmer Middle School in Pascagoula about what it takes to make it big in the business. She said music has been a part of her family’s business. “It became so much all of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
City of Picayune honors members of United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - At the historic City Hall at the Veterans Memorial, the City of Picayune recognized and honored Marine Lance Corporal Gerald Wells III of Picayune and Marine Corporal William Buffington of Gillsville, Georgia. Both are members of the prestigious United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon in...
WLOX
North Gulfport gets first elementary school playground in 40 years
Award winning songwriter and recording artist, Karen Reynolds, spoke with students about what it takes to make it big in the business. Tito Jackson and Kenny Neal perform at Ground Zero Blues Club-Biloxi. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The legendary Tito Jackson and Kenny Neal are performing tonight at Ground...
WLOX
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County. Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice. “We know...
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $358,000
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 […]
Picayune Item
SPCA needs volunteer transport drivers
Pearl River County SPCA’s staff is looking for volunteer transport drivers. The SPCA transports dogs and cats that belong to the community who need surgery or spaying or neutering to Hattiesburg’s South Pines Animal Shelter and Hub City Humane Society. The Shelter makes these trips twice a month on Wednesday and Thursdays. They are asking for volunteers who prefer working in the early mornings around 6 – 7 a.m. to help with that task.
WLOX
Moss Point Police K9 gets body armor donation in memory of K9 Exo
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police K9 Buddy now has a new bullet and stab protective vest, all thanks to a donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Buddy’s vest is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Exo.” K9 Exo was a...
WLOX
From small town to a national stage, locals share support of Chapel Hart
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You may have seen three familiar faces on your screen. Chapel Hart, a group with humble beginnings, earned their spot on America’s Got Talent, but their journey there didn’t happen overnight. “Probably two years ago. It was during COVID-19, and there was a lot...
WLOX
MS Songwriters Festival attracts hundreds to Gulf Coast
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Songwriters Festival is taking over downtown Ocean Springs and Gautier. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debut new music right here on the coast, and new faces are joining the Songwriter Hall of Fame. The 13th annual Mississippi Songwriters festival...
Comments / 0