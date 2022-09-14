Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Primal Creator Reveals Spear And Fang's Story Won't Continue
Genndy Tartakovsky has confirmed that Spear and Fang's story is officially over, giving an in-depth interview following Primal's season two finale. This shouldn't come as a surprise considering the events that took place in the latest installment, though it still might be a bitter pill for many fans to swallow. Expanding on the brutal events that transpired, it seems that Tartakovsky is looking to venture forth into an anthology style should Primal return in the future for a season three.
ComicBook
Urusei Yatsura Reboot Releases New Poster
There are just a few weeks left before the fall anime season begins, and all eyes are locked on its releases. After all, the cour will be one of the busiest in recent years. From Mob Psycho 100 to Blue Lock, plenty of hits are on the horizon, and Urusei Yatsura is hyping its comeback with an all-new poster.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
ComicBook
Rent-a-Girlfriend is Returning for Season 3
It's official, Rent-a-Girlfriend is coming back for a third season! Rent-a-Girlfriend originally made a major splash with fans when the anime adaptation taking on Reiji Miyajima's original manga series was one of the few series that debuted during the Summer 2020 anime season. Now two years later the second season has ended its run together with the rest of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and left fans on quite the interesting cliffhanger for where it could be taking Kazuya and Chizuru next. Thankfully, it's been confirmed that the anime indeed will be returning for another round.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
ComicBook
Lion King Prequel Mufasa Release Date Announced by Disney
When Walt Disney Studios announced that they were developing a prequel to their live-action The Lion King movie with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the helm, no one knew what to expect. During Disney's D23 Expo last week, the studio revealed that the prequel will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King confirming that the film will focus on a young Mufasa. They also revealed a teaser that was only shown at the Expo, which shows Mufasa as a cub and Timon and alumna seem to be narrating the story. Disney didn't announce an exact release date for the project, but revealed that the film will release some time in 2023, and now we know when exactly it will hit theaters. Mufasa: the Lion King will officially be released on July 5th, 2024.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Latest Episode Seemingly Debunks a Major Daredevil Theory
She-Hulk might have just turned a popular Daredevil theory on its head with this week's episode. Near the end of the fifth installment of the Disney+ series, Matt Murdock's alter-ego made its first physical appearance in the show. However, it wasn't the beloved lawyer but his helmet for the Daredevil costume, in all of it's yellow glory. A lot of speculation about Charlie Cox's presence in She-Hulk has centered around that suit being repainted for the MCU. But, it seems like the cowl mask that Luke the tailor has in his possession is a custom order. Now, it could be just as easy as coloring the existing gear, but something else seems to be going on entirely. Daredevil probably needed a refresh and the fashion-minded businessman may have made some executive decisions. (Some fans are hoping for the yellow to stick around, others want to go back to blood red all over look, heck there are viewers hoping for an all black look with red accents!) Only time will tell, check it out down below.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Cell Max's Perfect Form
Dragon Ball Super has been on a high as of late, and we have its new film to thank. After a few years away from the screen, the anime stepped forward with its latest movie, and it put Gohan on center stage. The Saiyan and Piccolo came together to lead Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and given its box office gross, there is no denying its success. Fans flocked to see the film for one reason or another, and its big villain drew in a good few of them. And now, some new art is imagining how Cell Max might look if he were given a perfect makeover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GTA 6 leak brings 90+ allegedly videos and screens leak online
Over 90 videos and screenshots allegedly taken from a test build of GTA 6 have leaked online. Teapotuberhacker – who spent several pages on the GTAForums (opens in new tab) patiently going back and fore just trying to convince players the leaks were real before talking in any detail about them – eventually convinced the notoriously skeptical posters that what they were posting may be real.
ComicBook
Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 People After Restructure
Netflix officially laid off 30 employees this past Wednesday from their animation staff. In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant is restructuring their company due to a declining number of subscribers that began last Spring. Netflix lost over 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, which was followed by a tremendous loss of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of the year. There was a previous layoff of 70-plus employees in animation and multiple canceled projects that included Meghan Markle's Pearl, which made the animation side of the studio begin a restructuring.
ComicBook
Lightyear Interactive Robot Toy Coming From Robosen
Robosen, a collectables company with an eye toward innovation in the robotics space, announced this week that they have teamed with Disney and Pixar to bring a new Buzz Lightyear collectible robot to market. Pre-orders for the toy, which currently runs about $650, began yesterday, with full details and a place to pre-order at buzz.robosen.com. The robot will ship in Spring 2023. There's actually an "Infinity Pack" that's available for an extra hundred bucks, which includes some additional accessories and options. The retail price for the standard is actually $799, making the pre-order price a $150 savings, while the collector's limited edition Buzz Lightyear Infinity Pack is available represents a $250 pre-order savings off its standard $999, with both models requiring a $99 deposit.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With 3 Free Sega Genesis Games
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have today found themselves surprised with the addition of three new titles from the Sega Genesis. When Nintendo started its new Expansion Pack tier of Switch Online, it began slowly adding new games from both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to the expansive catalog of retro titles that are available to play. Now, that Genesis offering has been beefed up just a bit more, with one classic game from the console now being accessible.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Keke Palmer Reacts to Marvel Fans Wanting Her to Play X-Men's Rogue
Keke Palmer addressed the Marvel fans who want her to be Rogue, and she's absolutely down for it. A viral TikTok from @jacobfordrigway explained that the X-Men hero would be a good vehicle for her to showcase some of that personality. After NOPE and her recent social media activity, it seems like a good idea. Her hosting stint on Password also communicates some of what you could expect. It turns out a lot of Marvel fans would like nothing more than Palmer getting to trot out a southern accent and throw buses at people. It seems like the Lightyear star is excited about the prospect on Twitter as well. She joked that her agent needs to come through. That's hardly a shock though, that Marvel Studios money is not a joke, and it's steady work for almost half a decade or more depending on what hero you end up signing on as. You can check out her reaction to the video right here down below.
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test Announced
In addition to revealing that several classic fighters like Ken and Blanka would be returning for Street Fighter 6 among other announcements, developer Capcom has revealed that there will be a Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test for the highly anticipated fighting video game held in early October. There are a few caveats, however, for anyone interested in checking it out next month.
ComicBook
Pokemon Gives Ash His Biggest Win in the Anime Yet
Pokemon Journeys has taken Ash Ketchum to his hugest level in the anime franchise to date with his latest win in the newest episode of the series aired overseas! The newest iteration of the anime has been following Ash across every region of the Pokemon world introduced through the franchise so far as he has been taking on both new and familiar foes in battle to make his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series. These efforts then brought him to the final Masters Tournament in which he then had to face off against the other regional champions in one final slate of battles.
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6: Full Launch Roster Revealed
In a somewhat unusual turn of events, Street Fighter 6 developer Capcom has gone ahead and completely revealed the launch roster for the upcoming fighter. Given that confirmed fighters had been slowly revealed in bits and pieces up to this point, it's a bit odd to see all of them confirmed at once. For example, Capcom only just yesterday revealed that Ken, Blanka, E. Honda, and Dhalsim would be part of the launch roster.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Adds Russian Doll Star Charlie Barnett
Charlie Barnett, best known for his role in Netflix's Russian Doll, is reportedly in talks to appear in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg's upcoming Disney+ series. As with basically any character in a high-profile franchise series like this, details on the character are under wraps, with The Hollywood Reporter saying only that it's a supporting role.
ComicBook
Disney Announces Major Marvel Movie Release Date Change
Disney has announced a major Marvel movie release date change for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The untitled Marvel movie that was originally scheduled for February 16, 2024 has been delayed to September 6, 2024. That particular release date change is significant, indeed: there had been a lot of speculation that Marvel Studios was reserving that February release date for one specific movie franchise: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Gets Divisive News From Capcom
Video game publisher Capcom has shared some divisive news about its 2023 remake of Resident Evil 4. Earlier this year, Capcom finally confirmed that it was in the process of remaking Resident Evil 4 and would look to launch the game in March 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while this release is still on track, it turns out that RE4 will also be coming to platforms that weren't previously announced.
Comments / 0