Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm
Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
RELATED PEOPLE
Disney has 11 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Trailer Unveils First Look at the MCU's Man-Thing
Man-Thing has arrived. Saturday, Marvel Studios not only confirmed the highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night Halloween special existed, but the House of Ideas also released the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ addition. Surprising long-time fans of all things Marvel Horror, the trailer gave us a first look at one of Marvel's most popular characters in the genre: the macabre Man-Thing!
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Feige and Anthony Mackie reveal the Avengers no longer exist in the MCU
Having banded together to defeat Thanos and restore the universe to the way it was before the Snap, the Avengers earned the right to take a breather following the events of Endgame. Of course, the core group was irrevocably ripped apart after the deaths of Black Widow and Iron Man, while Captain America opted to live the life he’d been denied in the past, before Thor headed off-world and Hawkeye opted to try and live a life of quiet anonymity.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2 Release Date Rumored
Marvel Studios laid out a majority of its Phase 5 slate and teased what's to come in Phase 6 during San Diego Comic-Con. However, one project missing from the announcements was Shang-Chi 2. The sequel to last year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is bringing back director Destin Daniel Cretton and star Simu Liu. It's very likely a Shang-Chi sequel will land before Avengers: Secret Wars debuts in 2025, but that still leaves two years for Marvel to settle on a release date. Thankfully, a Reddit scooper has revealed the exact date their sources believe Shang-Chi 2 will arrive in theaters.
Gizmodo
Could Another New Marvel Animated Series Be on the Way?
V/H/S returns in another creepy new anthology. Hulu’s Bite Size Halloween hoovers up a She-Hulk and other stars. Plus, what’s coming on Stargirl, and a look at Jacob Batalon’s new vampire series. To me, my spoilers!. Bring It On: Cheer Or Die. Syfy has released a teaser...
ComicBook
Marvel Has Unannounced Animated Series in the Works From Longtime Disney Illustrator
Marvel Studios has been killing it for the past ten years and they're only just getting started. The studio is about to wrap up their Phase Four slate with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will launch Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of the coolest things Marvel has done in Phase Four was the animated What If…? series which prompted them to begin developing numerous animated series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies. The studio is known to keep some things up their sleeve and it seems that some information may have just gotten leaked. Longtime Disney artist Brian Kesinger took to his Facebook page to reveal that he will be directing a previously unannounced series for the studio.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Hawkeye Outfit
Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics is adding a new Outfit for Hawkeye to the game that resembles his appearance in classic Marvel comics. In a general sense, Crystal Dynamics has been adding new character skins to Marvel's Avengers for quite some time that resemble other appearances from the heroes in various pieces of Marvel media. While some of these skins have been based on their looks in the MCU, others have been based on the original Avengers comic books. Now, Crystal Dynamics is releasing a new Outfit that falls into this latter category, and it might be one of the best that Hawkeye has received so far.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ locks horns with an incredible crossover event as the MCU finds its own Edna Mode
Here we go, Avengers enthusiasts, it’s Marvel news roundup time. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued with its fifth episode this Thursday, and while it might have been the most joint-shorted installment we’ve had so far, it still managed to pack in a lot that demanded to be unpacked by fans. For one, the series dared to pilfer from another of Disney’s biggest brands, the folks over at Pixar, while paving the way for one hell of a team-up when the series returns next week.
ComicBook
Lion King Prequel Mufasa Release Date Announced by Disney
When Walt Disney Studios announced that they were developing a prequel to their live-action The Lion King movie with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the helm, no one knew what to expect. During Disney's D23 Expo last week, the studio revealed that the prequel will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King confirming that the film will focus on a young Mufasa. They also revealed a teaser that was only shown at the Expo, which shows Mufasa as a cub and Timon and alumna seem to be narrating the story. Disney didn't announce an exact release date for the project, but revealed that the film will release some time in 2023, and now we know when exactly it will hit theaters. Mufasa: the Lion King will officially be released on July 5th, 2024.
IGN
A Constantine Sequel Is in the Works With Warner Bros, Keanu Reeves Returning
In a very unexpected but welcome bit of good news for DC fans, Warner Bros. is moving forward with a sequel to 2005's Constantine. And yes, Keanu Reeves will star once again as the wily magician/demon hunter John Constantine. As reported by Deadline, Reeves is set to return alongside director...
TVGuide.com
Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Adds Russian Doll Star Charlie Barnett
Charlie Barnett, best known for his role in Netflix's Russian Doll, is reportedly in talks to appear in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg's upcoming Disney+ series. As with basically any character in a high-profile franchise series like this, details on the character are under wraps, with The Hollywood Reporter saying only that it's a supporting role.
ComicBook
Gargoyles Comic Creative Team Revealed
Today, Dynamite Entertainment revealed the first creative team for their adaptation of Disney's beloved animated series Gargoyles. The characters, who were featured in cartoons and comics in the mid-'90s, are returning to comics this December to kick off the holiday season and the new year. Creator and preeminent driver of the characters Greg Weisman (Gargoyles/Young Justice) returns to chronicle the latest adventures of everyone's favorite nocturnal New York City protectors, with art by George Kambadais and a battery of variant covers.
ComicBook
An Infamous X-Men Movie Is Headed to Disney+
Ever since the Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century FOX, fans have been waiting for Marvel Studios to bring the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They recently introduced some key mutants during their Phase Four slate like Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel. While it'll likely be a long time before we see an X-Men movie, we'll likely see more mutants pop up here and there. One of the last X-Men movies to be released was The New Mutants, and it's finally joining all of the Marvel movies on Disney+. The streaming service revealed that The New Mutants will premiere on October 14th, 2022.
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Cast Reveals If They Are Supervillains in the MCU
Marvel's Thunderbolts revealed its big ensemble cast of characters during D23 Expo 2022. The lineup includes Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow II), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). That's a pretty eye-raising mix of shady covert agents, failed super-soldier experiments, and/or outright criminals. So is that the kind of team we're getting with this Thunderbolts movie?
Comments / 0